Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Surges to Top of Billboard Hot 100, Becoming His First No. 1

Plus, Billie Eilish’s “My Future” debuts at No. 6.



Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes the highest seed on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, changing into his first No. 1 on the rating, because it blasts from No. 7.

Styles is the second member of One Direction to have led the Hot 100, following Zayn with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

Plus, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” at No. Four on the Hot 100, scores a historic week on two different charts, and Billie Eilish’s “My Future” soars onto the Hot 100 at No. 6, marking her third prime 10 and highest debut.

Let’s run down the highest 10 of the most recent Hot 100, which blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and gross sales knowledge. All charts (dated Aug. 15) will replace on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 11).

“Watermelon Sugar,” launched on Erskine/Columbia Records, is the 1,107th No. 1 within the Hot 100’s 62-year historical past.

Here’s a deeper take a look at the tune’s coronation.

No. 1 gross sales, No. 2 in airplay: “Watermelon Sugar” bounds 9-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, up 614% to 63,000 downloads bought within the week ending Aug. 6, in accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It pushes 3-2 on Radio Songs, up 8% to 71.7 million viewers impressions within the week ending Aug. 9, and jumps 29-18 on Streaming Songs, though down 1% to 14.2 million U.S. streams within the week ending Aug. 6.

The tune was on sale in Styles’ webstore by way of three bodily/digital mixture choices in the course of the monitoring week ending Aug. 6. Consumers might purchase cassette and vinyl singles (priced at $14.98-$15.98), with every buy together with a digital obtain; the obtain (the sale of which contributed to the newest monitoring week) can be despatched upon buy, with bodily variations resulting from arrive at a later date. The tune (its authentic model and an instrumental) was additionally sale-priced to 69 cents in any respect digital retailers in the course of the monitoring week.

Styles scores his second Digital Song Sales No. 1, after “Sign of the Times” led for every week upon its debut in April 2017. On Radio Songs, he matches his finest rank; prior single “Adore You” peaked at No. 2 in early July.

New movies, #WatermelonSugarDay: Further enhancing the profile for “Watermelon Sugar” within the monitoring week, an official “behind the scenes” video for the tune premiered July 31, whereas a “misplaced tour visible” clip arrived Aug. 3.

Plus, the hashtag #WatermelonSugarDay trended Aug. 3 (coinciding with National Watermelon Day, the slice of the yr that “acknowledges the refreshing summertime deal with loved at picnics and gala’s”).

Harry’s historical past: As Styles achieves his first Hot 100 No. 1, he surpasses his prior finest rank, earned when “Sign of the Times” debuted and peaked at No. Four in April 2017. In his different prime 10 go to as a soloist, “Adore You” reached No. 6 this April.

One Direction, two leaders: Styles turns into the second member of One Direction to have led the Hot 100, following Zayn, whose “Pillowtalk” reigned in its debut week in February 2016.

As a bunch, One Direction has tallied six Hot 100 prime 10s, reaching a No. 2 finest. Its debut smash “What Makes You Beautiful” hit No. Four in April 2012, adopted by “Live While We’re Young” (No. 3, October 2012); “Best Song Ever” (No. 2, August 2013); “Story of My Life” (No. 6, November 2013); “Drag Me Down” (No. 3, August 2015); and “Perfect” (No. 10, November 2015).

Zayn departed the act, which is presently on hiatus, in 2015.

1D is, thus, now amongst an elite itemizing of teams with a number of members which have topped the Hot 100 solo. The Beatles grew to become the primary such act, when, after touchdown a file 20 No. 1s in 1964-70, George Harrison and Paul McCartney earned their first leaders aside from the band in 1970 and 1971, respectively. (By 1974, Ringo Starr and John Lennon additionally led solo.)

Sweet success: Styles’ new Hot 100 No. 1 marks the primary chief with “watermelon” in its title. One such tune beforehand hit the highest 10: Mongo Santamaria Band’s “Watermelon Man” (No. 7, 1963).

Meanwhile, Styles scores the sixth Hot 100 No. 1 with “sugar” in its title, and the primary in over 49 years. The tune follows Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs’ “Sugar Shack” (5 weeks on prime in 1963); Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” (two, 1965); The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” (4, 1969); The Guess Who’s double-sided “American Woman”https://www.billboard.com/”No Sugar Tonight” (three, 1970); and The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” (two, 1971).

DaBaby’s seven-week Hot 100 chief “Rockstar,” that includes Roddy Ricch, holds at No. 2. It rebounds for a 10th week at No. 1 on Streaming Songs (30.2 million, down 8%), slips 2-Three on Radio Songs (70.6 million, up 4%) and rises 7-6 on Digital Song Sales (9,000, down 4%).

“Rockstar” concurrently leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the identical multi-metric methodology because the Hot 100, for a ninth week every.

Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin,” that includes DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, retains at No. Three on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ascends 5-Four on the Hot 100, following its four-week rule, and tops Radio Songs for a record-tying 18th body (79.2 million in viewers, up 4%). It matches Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” for the longest Radio Songs command for the reason that chart began in December 1990.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs

18, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, April 18, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, starting Aug. 1, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, Aug. 4, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, May 28, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, Dec. 7, 1996

“Blinding Lights” additionally tops the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a record-breaking 21st week. It bests three 20-week No. 1s for the mark, together with one other by The Weeknd, relationship to the rating’s October 2012 begin: Drake’s “One Dance,” that includes WizKid and Kyla (2016); The Weeknd’s “Starboy,” that includes Daft Punk (2016-17); and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” (2017).

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” climbs 8-5 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4, because it dominates the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 15th week.

Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” launched July 30, roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 6 following its first full week of monitoring. It flies 50-Three on Digital Song Sales (15,000) and opens at No. Three on Streaming Songs (20.9 million), whereas having drawn 7.Four million in radio attain within the monitoring week.

Eilish provides her third Hot 100 prime 10 and notches her highest debut, topping the No. 7 begin in April 2019 of “Bad Guy,” which led for every week final August. She returned to the highest 10 final November with the No. 8-peaking “Everything I Wanted.”

“My Future” concurrently crowns the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts (bounding from No. 18 on every record), changing into Eilish’s first No. 1 on every rating.

Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” hits a brand new Hot 100 excessive, rising 10-7.

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” falls to No. Eight on the Hot 100 every week after it launched at No. 1. After bowing atop Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales, it falls to No. 5 on the previous (17.5 million, down 48%) and No. Eight on the latter (8,000, down 88%), whereas getting into Radio Songs at No. 43 (19.2 million, up 51%).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s prime 10, Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” returns to the area at a brand new peak (12-9) and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” additionally re-enters the tier (11-10), after reaching No. 8.

For all chart information, you’ll be able to observe @billboard and @billboardcharts on each Twitter and Instagram. And once more, be sure you go to Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 11), when all charts, together with the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh.