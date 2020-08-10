HBO Betty Stars Dede and Ajani Star In Rihanna’s Latest Fenty Project

What does it imply to be cool at this time? Just a few phrases that come to thoughts are outspoken, true to your self, and pushing boundaries. Words that come to thoughts when considering of Dede Lovelace and Ajani Russell. Two of the celebs of HBO’s Betty, and members of the all-girls NYC skate collective, The Skate Kitchen, which was “in response to sexist comments under videos of female skaters on YouTube telling them to ‘get back in the kitchen’.” It’s no marvel then, that Rihanna, who embodies these identical attributes, hand-selected Dede and Ajani to star in Fenty’s newest visible marketing campaign.

“I loved how the team allowed me to skateboard in the clothes because I know fashion can be very serious due to how expensive and limited each item is,” says Dede. “I love how progressive the Fenty brand is, implementing skateboarding, showcasing pregnant models, displaying positive images of black females, and giving opportunities to aspiring talent; this all resonates with me.” Ajani agrees telling Teen Vogue: “I love how inclusive the Fenty brand is towards women. This brand normalizes all kinds of body types while emphasizing the importance of inner beauty.”

The duo star in a brief movie by director Steven Mastorelli and photoshoot by India Sleem, skating round New York City in Fenty’s 6-20 summer time launch worn their method, embodying the carefreeness of an NYC summer time. “My style depends on my mood or my daily activities. Sometimes I like to wear comfortable clothes, baggy pants with sweatshirts or crop tops depending on the weather,” says Ajani. Dede has a similar style formula, saving her best fits for when she’s not skating. “My style has evolved and I find myself weaving in skateboarding attire with special accessories and sneakers. I don’t want to mess up my clothes skating so I keep my good garments to stunt with at home for off days.”

For Teen Vogue, Dede and Ajani spoke with Rihanna, herself, about the place she finds inspiration, being a ‘bad gal’, and being real with political activism. “I really admire that she has essentially created her own world. She never looks stressed out or overwhelmed, always calm, and collected. And that shows in her campaigns and designs. That is what I’m on the path to doing: creating my own world,” says Ajani.

Dede and Ajani: What evokes you probably the most at Fenty?

Rihanna: My drive behind Fenty is my ardour for the tradition and realizing that it’s greater than me! My hope is that my journey will encourage others to be aggressive about making their creativeness a actuality. It’s greater than dreaming, it is about that internal drive to execute and outperform. As a younger black girl, I’ve all the time needed to present up and present what the f*** I’m product of…that’s all I do know.