Henry Cavill Christian Bale Metal Gear Solid Fan Movie Poster

A trendy new piece of artwork from Bosslogic and spdrmnkyxxiii exhibits Cavill, Bale and extra as iconic characters from the primary Metal Gear Solid sport.

A brand new fan-made film poster envisions a possible fashion and solid for a movie adaptation of the primary Metal Gear Solid sport. The fan artwork follows a latest development of resurgent hype on-line for the MGS film undertaking, which, regardless of a collection of hindrances and manufacturing setbacks over the previous few years, stays distantly within the works from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Rumors of various Metal Gear movie tasks have circulated in a single type or one other for over a decade, however Vogt-Roberts’s love and dedication to the franchise have given followers extra actual hope in recent times since he introduced his intention to direct the potential movie. Series creator Hideo Kojima has endorsed the director personally for the undertaking, however in the mean time, there’s nonetheless nothing in the best way of concrete casting information or manufacturing scheduling.

Artists Bosslogic and spdrmnkyxxiii launched a collaborative fan poster on Instagram for the Metal Gear Solid film, full with casting concepts for a number of key characters. The picture exhibits collection protagonist Solid Snake going through off towards Metal Gear REX, with the silhouette of cyborg ninja Gray Fox standing atop the nuclear mech. Above this strikingly rendered confrontation, the poster exhibits stylized depictions of a number of star actors as main gamers from the primary sport, together with Christian Bale as Liquid Snake, Milla Jovovich as Sniper Wolf, Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake, and Henry Cavill as Big Boss.

Given the inclusion of characters like Liquid, Sniper Wolf, Gray Fox, and Psycho Mantis, in addition to the enduring Metal Gear REX, Bosslogic and spdrmnkyxxiii’s poster appears to think about the MGS movie as a comparatively direct adaptation of the primary sport within the collection. A trustworthy retelling of the Shadow Moses Incident, as recommended within the poster, may probably be an ideal narrative angle for adapting the franchise to the large display, particularly since Kojima drew main affect from ’80s spy thrillers like John Carpenters Escape from New York for the primary sport particularly. And whereas Big Boss is lengthy useless (effectively, type of anyway) by the occasions of Metal Gear Solid, together with him in some form of flashback would probably be essential to precisely translate the saga of the Twin Snakes.

Unfortunately, presently, it stays unknown what path the potential movie will take. Concept artwork lately posted on Twitter by Vogt-Roberts exhibits occasions from the primary sport. It additionally consists of references to later entries within the collection, together with renderings of Metal Gear RAY from the second and fourth video games, and the Shagohod tank from MGS3. Casting additionally stays an unanswered query, with Kojima having his personal concepts about who may play the perfect Snake. Until extra information on the official undertaking is launched, creations from followers like Bosslogic and spdrmnkyxxiii provide an optimistic glimpse into what the movie may seem like.

Sources: spdrmnkyxxiii, Bosslogic

