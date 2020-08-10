Hidden Music Details In Popular Songs

Did you already know Madonna sampled ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” for her 2005 hit “Hung Up”?
1.
In Beyoncé’s music video “Hold Up,” which was launched two months after the “Formation” video, we realized that the new sauce she was singing about was truly a bat.
2.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who used up to now within the early 2010s, each launched music movies this 12 months that includes a grand piano overflowing with water.
4.
In Normani and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamonds” video, Normani reenacted Marilyn Monroe’s legendary “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” quantity from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes — from the enduring pink costume to the background dancers in fits.
5.
Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer” video featured well-known hip-hop artists and Black figures, together with Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj. In the video, Scott tore down Minaj’s tower of blocks, which was most probably a reference to their 2018 feud.
6.
Childish Gambino additionally featured the Smith household, celebrating the affect they’ve had within the music enterprise.
7.
At the tip of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” video, they switched hairstyles and emulated one another’s signature seems to be.
8.
In most of Missy Elliott’s music movies from the early 2000s, she displayed stunning pictures and portraits of deceased R&B singer Aaliyah to honor her musical legacy.
9.
In “I Love Me” by Demi Lovato, she made a ton of references to earlier moments from her profession, together with the legendary Disney Channel flick Camp Rock with the Jonas Brothers.
10.
At the 2019 Grammys, Alicia Keys truly paid tribute to iconic jazz pianist Hazel Scott when she performed two pianos on the similar time.
11.
On the quilt of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, Old Hollywood star Shirley Temple could be seen 3 times.
12.
When Beyoncé honored Tina Turner on the Kennedy Center in 2005, she rocked the well-known flame costume Turner was identified for carrying within the late ’70s.
13.
“Barbie Girl” by Aqua wasn’t a clean-cut pop tune about Barbie dolls — should you search for the lyrics, it was truly about intercourse.
14.
In Erykah Badu’s music video for “Honey,” she re-created well-known album covers by standard artists, together with Diana Ross’s Blue.
15.
The Fugees’ standard tune “Killing Me Softly” was truly a pattern of one other hip-hop hit from six years earlier: “Bonita Applebum” by A Tribe Called Quest.
16.
And in Taylor Swift’s 2020 video “The Man,” she made a refined nod to Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the newest day by day buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily publication!