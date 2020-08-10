[Horror Queers Podcast] Caving In With the Lovely Ladies of ‘The Descent’

“Feel This Bone.”

Well, July actually flew by, however it’s been a busy month for us! We started the month by (rightfully) praising the unfairly maligned 1997 teen slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and adopted that up with a personality research in Lucky McKee’s May earlier than praising Michelle Pfeiffer and her completely not-a-murderer husband Harrison Ford in Robert Zemeckis’ What Lies Beneath. Then we tackled our oldest film but in James Whale’s The Old Dark House earlier than closing out the month with queer horror basic Fright Night.

Now, we’re kicking off August with one in every of our private favourite movies: Neil Marshall‘s 2005 masterpiece The Descent!

In the movie, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes to North Carolina one yr after a tragedy claimed the lives of her husband and daughter to spend a while exploring caves along with her mates: workforce chief Juno (Natalie Mendoza), finest good friend Beth (Alex Reid), security skilled Becca (Saskia Mulder), medical pupil (and Becca’s youthful sister) Sam (MyAnna Buring) and newcomer/daredevil Holly (Nora-Jane Noone), After descending underground, the ladies discover unusual cave work and proof of an earlier expedition, then study they aren’t alone: underground predators inhabit the cave, and so they have a style for human flesh.

Be positive to subscribe to the podcast to get a brand new episode each Wednesday. You can subscribe on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeartRadio, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Acast, Google Podcasts, and RSS.

Episode 85 – The Descent (2005)

Pack your climbing gear as a result of we’re headed to the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina to go caving with the women (er….chicks with picks) of Neil Marshall’s 2005 masterpiece The Descent on its 15th anniversary! How is a film this scary when the monsters don’t even seem till an hour into the movie?

Join us as we….um….descend right into a dialogue of why Juno (Natalie Mendoza) is a compelling character despite all of her errors (thanks, Joe!). We’ll additionally examine the potential queerness of Beth (Alex Reid) and Holly (Nora-Jane Noone) and select between the UK and US endings of the movie (spoiler alert: it’s a simple selection). Also, does The Descent characteristic the tensest scene in cinema historical past?

Plus, an academic TED speak in regards to the variations between claustrophobia and cleithrophobia. Why can’t Trace cease citing the atrocious 2009 sequel? What is a dealbreaker film and why do each of us contemplate The Descent to be one? And how do you give a lemon an orgasm?

Cross out The Descent!

Coming up on Wednesday: We’re partying in Mykonos (however not with Lindsay Lohan) with a dialogue of the notorious video nasty Island of Death! Major content material warning for this one: it comprises bestiality (within the type of goat rape), watersports, a crucifixion, incest and varied graphic depictions of homicide.

– Joe & Trace

P.S. If you subscribe to our Patreon you may take heed to bonus episodes! This month, we’ve received audio commentaries on Deep Blue Sea and The Cabin within the Woods, in addition to further episodes on Deep Blue Sea 3 and Jay Baruchel’s(?!) Random Acts of Violence.