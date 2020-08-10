How Close Are Johnny Depp And His Ex, Vanessa Paradis Now?

Depp and Paradis emphasised that they’d work exhausting to attenuate the harm inflicted on their youngsters Lily-Rose and Jack by the breakup.

Johnny Depp had been with French singer Vanessa Paradis since 1998 when he bumped into actress Amber Heard on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary. Then he began filming The Lone Ranger in February of 2012. Word has it that Heard visited him on the set. Then, swiftly in June of 2012, his cut up from Paradis was introduced. We’re not saying Amber Heard prompted the cut up. But the timeline is nonetheless attention-grabbing.

Fast ahead to 2015 when a besotted Depp marries the bisexual Heard. Then all heck breaks free in 2016 after they cut up, with Heard claiming Johnny had been bodily abusive throughout their relationship. She even rolls as much as courtroom sporting (faux or actual?) bruises. The Heard/Depp relationship is poisonous.

Johnny Depp’s profession is crumbling round him. What does Vanessa Paradis do? She wades in to defend Johnny Depp, saying she had by no means identified him to be violent or abusive to her or their youngsters Lily-Rose and Jack. She insists he was sort, attentive, and thoughtful. And when Depp sued UK’s The Sun tabloid in 2020 for calling him a “wife-beater”, there Vanessa was once more, giving an announcement saying Depp was not the abusive kind.

So how shut are Johnny and Vanessa nowadays? Oh, they see each other every so often. And they’re what could be referred to as “on pleasant phrases”. But are they associates?

Let’s check out how shut Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp actually are.

The Amber Thing

It’s one factor for a pair to separate up due to variations of opinion or some such. It’s a wholly totally different factor for love birds to name it quits as a result of one in every of them is dishonest. So, the timeline of Johnny Depp’s dealings with Amber Heard is related. Johnny first met Amber in 2010 on the set of The Rum Diary. And she reportedly visited him on the set of The Lone Ranger in 2012.

So, was it a coincidence that 4 or 5 months after he started filming The Lone Ranger in 2012 that he introduced his cut up from Paradis? And, oh sure, about the identical time Heard cut up up along with her girlfriend Tasya van Ree.

Another level: It’s one factor to stroll out on a big different. It’s a totally totally different factor to stroll out on a big different and the youngsters you had with her or him.

For The Sake Of The Kids

Both Vanessa and Johnny made “it is time to transfer on” noises after they cut up. They each emphasised that they’d work exhausting to attenuate the harm inflicted on their youngsters Lily-Rose and Jack by the breakup. Johnny rambled on and on about how turning into a dad had modified his life and the way a lot the youngsters meant to him. And he threw in phrases like “it was exhausting” only for good measure.

If the “Amber concept” holds true, then all of the phrases popping out of Johnny’s mouth have been simply an try and spin his leaving Vanessa and the youngsters for one more girl.

Vanessa has been a category act from day one of many breakup. She has by no means bad-mouthed Johnny and, in truth, has come to his protection on a couple of event, significantly when Amber Heard began throwing dust round.

Now remarried to French actor/director Samuel Benchetrit, she allowed Johnny to go to her and the youngsters in July of 2020 in Paris simply earlier than he jetted off to tackle Amber Heard in a UK courtroom. Of course, phrases like “reunited” and “high quality time” have been utilized in reporting the tender little scene. The entire factor was a PR man or girl’s dream, most likely meant to color a “completely happy households” image that reinforces the great relationship between Paradis and Depp.

Depp’s repute has taken a battering. He desperately wants all the buddies he can get. And getting the stamp of approval from Vanessa Paradis goes a great distance in the direction of bolstering his sagging and battered picture.

The Verdict

Paradis is a category act. We know that. She might be not Johnny Depp’s greatest fan however defends him. Why? Well, it’s virtually definitely for the sake of her youngsters Lily-Rose and Jack.

To start with, she virtually definitely would not need her children to reside with the scandal of a discredited, “wife-beating” father.

And let’s get sensible: Depp nonetheless foots the invoice for safety for his or her children. And her household has had using his French chateau-like village. While not depending on Depp in any means, the perks his stardom brings are icing on the cake.

The very last thing Vanessa Paradis desires is a damaged, bankrupted Johnny Depp. When he shuffles off this mortal coil, a piece of his fortune will virtually definitely go to Lily-Rose and Jack.

How shut are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis? The reply just isn’t very. If the Amber concept is true, then Vanessa has most likely loved the spectacle privately, whereas making all the fitting noises publicly. The end result will have an effect on the way forward for her youngsters. She most likely defends Depp, seems to be his ally even, for his or her sake.

