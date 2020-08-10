Hughesy reveals who wished Lindsay Lohan’s job

Dave “Hughesy” Hughes has revealed which of his showbiz mates requested for his assist to interchange Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer.

Lohan was unable to seem on the second season of the present which begins on Channel 10 tonight attributable to COVID-19 journey restrictions.

When it was introduced there could be void on the teaching panel, Hughesy stated his Hit Network radio offsider Ed Kavalee put up his hand.

“He did, and I quickly swatted it down” Hughesy informed information.com.au. “I said, ‘You’ve got enough screen time mate, just back off!’”

But Kavalee, who seems on Have You Been Paying Attention?, wasn’t the one star who reached out to Hughesy.

“There were certainly mates left, right and centre trying to muscle in,” Hughesy stated. “Everyone wants to be on the show. It’s THE show to be on.”

Hughesy confirmed that he and fellow season one judges Dannii Minogue and Jackie O have been consulted about who ought to exchange Lohan on the present.

“It was a collaborative effort,” he informed information.com.au. In the top, the gig was provided to Urzila Carlson.

“We’re all really happy that Urzila jumped on board,” Hughesy stated. “She’s a real character and she’s great for the show.”

HUGHESY NERVOUS SHOW WOULD FLOP

Last yr’s first season of The Masked Singer was an enormous success for Channel 10, however Hughesy admits he was fairly nervous within the lead-up that it may flop.

“No doubt. I was,” he informed information.com.au. “I signed on because it looked like a lot of fun, and the thing about this show is that it’s so ridiculous that it just makes you laugh. Whether people watched it or not it was still going to make me laugh.”

RATINGS SUPERSTITION

The first episode of The Masked Singer final yr was a rankings hit with greater than 1.16 million individuals (5 metropolis metro) tuning in.

It was a large reduction for Hughesy, and it gave beginning to a brand new superstition that he now follows religiously.

“I remember the first morning that the ratings were coming out,” he informed information.com.au. “I had a shower and as soon as I got out of the shower I looked at my phone and saw that it was a good number. So now my big thing is to turn my phone off until I know the ratings are out. Then I have to have a shower before I look at the numbers.

“There’s a lot of superstition that goes on,” he stated.

REVEALS SO FAR

Channel 10 has been spruiking that some big-name celebrities are behind the masks on the present this yr, together with an actor from an Emmy-winning collection.

In May, Channel 10’s Beverly McGarvey informed information.com.au: “There’s a lot of (high-profile) people in Australia at the minute who normally wouldn’t because everyone’s come home to hunker down.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh, Rebel Wilson, Zac Efron and Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star Jane Seymour are simply among the large title stars who’re at present in Australia.

Hughesy informed information.com.au that they’ve to date recorded three ‘reveal’ episodes of The Masked Singer in Melbourne, and he was shocked by the calibre of the celebrities.

“I’m very happy; they’re big stars,” he stated. “There were real shocks.”

The Masked Singer premieres tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm