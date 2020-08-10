Immigration docuseries involves Netflix | Arts & Entertainment

More viewing ideas and hyperlinks to film trailers might be discovered with this story on-line at inland360.com.

Here is what’s new for dwelling viewing starting Friday on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and different streaming providers.

Top streams for the week

The nonfiction restricted sequence “Immigration Nation” (TV-MA) gives an in depth and dramatic portrait of America’s damaged immigration system and the dehumanizing remedy of immigrants over six provocative episodes. The Trump administration gave filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau unprecedented entry after which tried to cease the sequence from being proven. (Netflix)

The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” (TV-MA) explores the 1985 kidnapping and homicide of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, essentially the most infamous homicide within the historical past of the DEA. (Amazon Prime Video)

Seth Rogen performs two roles within the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020, TV-14), a few Jewish immigrant from 1920 New York who awakens in 2020 after a freak accident in a pickle manufacturing facility. (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a way of childlike whimsy, gained the Oscar for finest tailored screenplay. (All HBO platforms)

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019, PG-13) is a mixture of fashionable highway film and rural rafting journey starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who performs a runaway teenage boy with Down syndrome. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG) brings the animated child sequence to the massive display for a family-friendly, live-action journey starring Isabela Moner because the intrepid teen explorer. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)

The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 1” (not rated) follows the misadventures of the help crew of one in every of Starfleet’s least vital ships. (CBS All Access)

Classic choose: Burt Lancaster performs real-life convict Robert Stroud in “Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962), a wise, nuanced drama that earned 4 Oscar nominations. (Amazon Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand

Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp star within the historic allegory “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2020, not rated) and Amy Seimitz directs the surreal contagion thriller “She Dies Tomorrow” (2020, R).

Available on Premium VOD is “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), is a brand new adaptation of the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Netflix

“Pick of the Litter” (2018, not rated) is a warm-and-fuzzy documentary that follows 5 puppies coaching to develop into information canines for the blind.

“Connected: Season 1” (TV-14) combines science, historical past and nature to see how seemingly unrelated occasions and phenomenon are linked.

The kid-friendly animated fantasy “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (TV-Y7) concludes Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy.

HBO/HBO Max

Matthias Schoenaerts is a violent convict whose life is circled when he trains a wild horse in an experimental rehabilitation program in “The Mustang” (2019, R). (All HBO platforms)

True tales: “The Swamp” (2020, TV-14) digs into the interior workings of Washington politics throughout the Trump administration. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The British crime comedy “Hitmen: Season 1” (not rated) stars comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as misfit finest mates who occur to kill individuals for a residing. (Peacock)

The documentary “Howard” (2018, not rated) is a portrait of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman. (Disney+)

