Jason Derulo Chips Will Smith’s Front Teeth With a Golf Club in Viral TikTok Video

Rory McIlroy hits out at Brooks Koepka ‘mind games’ at US PGA Championship

Major or no main, Rory McIlroy believes there’s a line you don’t cross, no matter your ambition in any given week. The Northern Irishman re-emphasised his perception on Sunday evening by calling out Brooks Koepka for disrespectful “mind games” towards Dustin Johnson earlier than the ultimate spherical of the 102nd USPGA Championship. Koepka was on the primary gap at Harding Park and attempting to change into the primary participant to win three strokeplay Wanamaker Trophies when McIlroy made his feedback. After his 68 to shut on two underneath, McIlroy was requested what he considered Koepka’s sideswipe at his Ryder Cup team-mate the earlier night, saying that “he’s only won one”. Koepka additionally implied that Johnson had discovered the second main the toughest to win. “I was watching the golf last night and heard the [Koepka] interview and was just sort of taken aback a little bit by what he said and whether he was trying to play mind games or not – if he’s trying to play mind games, he’s trying to do it to the wrong person,” McIlroy mentioned. “It’s a very different mentality to bring to golf that I don’t think a lot of golfers have. Just different. I try to respect everyone out here. Everyone is a great player. If you’ve won a major, you’re a hell of a player.” Then McIlroy delivered his personal biting barb in direction of Koepka. “It’s sort of hard to knock a guy that’s got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times as many as Brooks,” McIlroy mentioned. Koepka has a burgeoning repute as an elite golfer prepared to place down his friends. Apart from his many jibes at Bryson DeChambeau, Koepka was dismissive final 12 months when requested if he felt there was a rivalry between him and McIlroy. “I’ve been out here for, what, five years – Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour,” Koepka mentioned. ”So I simply don’t view it as a rivalry.” McIlroy shrugged it off on the time, however was identified privately to be unimpressed. In some methods McIlroy’s angle in direction of Koepka’s irreverence is curious seeing as he, himself, declared that the European golfers comparable to Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have been mistaken to skip the early PGA Tour restart occasions following lockdown and acknowledged they need to be there “if they cared about their careers”. Except McIlroy didn’t identify anybody straight and climbed down from these feedback lately. There is plainly a distaste of Koepka’s discourtesy. As it was, it was one other quote in McIlroy’s post-major press convention on Sunday evening that may make the eyebrows rise probably the most in some quarters. Monday is the six-year anniversary of the 31-year-old’s final main win – the 2014 US PGA win. He was quizzed by an Irish journalist “why you find it’s difficult to hang around for 54, 63 holes in recent seasons compared to say earlier in your career?” McIlroy replied: “Maybe I’m just not as good as I used to be. I don’t know.” The world No three was being prickly and doesn’t actually imagine that. “I feel like the golf that I’ve played in the majors has been sort of similar to the golf I’ve played outside of them, and I’ve won some big events and played well and had a good season last year,” McIlroy mentioned. “I can’t really put my finger on it. I go out there and try my best every single day. Some days I play better than others, and I just have to keep going and keep persisting and see if you can do better the next time.” It was a official question on the reporter’s behalf. Something is plainly lacking on the subject of the majors for McIlroy, seeing as he gained 4 by the age of 25 and all too usually it’s sluggish begins and/or sloppy errors at essential instances. This was a passable finish to his San Francisco quest, however a ending time earlier than the leaders had even teed-off clearly fell far wanting what he expects. For now, McIlroy is just attempting to rediscover the consistency that noticed him chalk up seven successive PGA Tour top-fives earlier than the coronavirus hooter sounded. In his six occasions because the resumption, McIlroy has not recorded a single top-10 end and just one high 20. “This was one of the tougher tests that we’ve faced since coming back, together with the Memorial a few weeks ago,” he mentioned. “I’ve sort of gauged those two events as the barometer of where my game is, and I’m going to pretty much finish in the same spot around 30th. There’s been enough good stuff in there, I’m just making a few too many mistakes. Try to clean that up going forward.”