Jennifer Aniston deserves an Emmy award, followers say

Jennifer Aniston is understood for doing comedies, however she surprises many together with her efficiency within the drama sequence The Morning Show. Her followers imagine that she deserves an Emmy for that.

Jennifer Aniston scored a nomination on the 2020 Emmy Awards for her efficiency on The Morning Show. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was nominated within the drama class, and the netizens permitted of her nomination.

Jennifer Aniston ought to win an Emmy award

Jennifer Aniston, who has been stereotyped for doing comedies, made a formidable dramatic efficiency on Apple TV +’s The Morning Show. She scored an Emmy nomination for it, and lots of wished her to win.

“no one dare to say jennifer aniston doesn’t deserve an emmy for this role,” @bbaniston wrote whereas sharing a clip of the sequence.

“Her most powerful role ever,” @FanistonFan agreed.

“jennifer aniston deserved an emmy for season 3 episode 16 i will die on this hill,” one other netizen added.

“this scene proves that jennifer aniston deserves that emmy and she will win it,” @anxstons opined.

“tl is dead again? jennifer aniston WILL win an emmy this year,” one other fan wrote.

“omg yes,” a special Twitter consumer agreed.

Her strongest position ever🥺❤️ — ♡ Jennifer Aniston ♡(Fan Page) (@FanistonFanatic) August 9, 2020

Aniston responded to the Emmy nomination

Jennifer Aniston was overwhelmed after studying that she was nominated for the Emmy Awards. She took to Instagram and shared pictures together with her co-stars, employees, and crew of the present.

“What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family,” Aniston wrote.

“This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it. Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE. Now, I’m just gonna have to figure out what MASK I’M GONNA WEAR.”

Aniston’s Emmy historical past

Scoring an Emmy nomination shouldn’t be new to Aniston. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife had been nominated a number of occasions previously.

She was nominated 5 occasions for Friends as Oustanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and received in 2002. Aniston was additionally nominated for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2009 for 30 Rock, Deadline reported.

However, the nomination continues to be vital for Aniston, because it’s the primary time she has been nominated within the drama class.

Brad Pitt and Aniston on the Emmy Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made a number of reunions this yr at varied award ceremonies. However, essentially the most unforgettable was their candy reunion on the SAG Awards.

There have been a lot of pictures of the exes holding one another’s hand as they smiled and greeted one different warmly. An insider claimed Angelina Jolie felt disrespected over their public reunion.

Pitt and Aniston are anticipated to reunite on the Emmys once more. The Ad Astra actor additionally scored an Emmy 2020 nomination within the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Pitt earned the nomination when he appeared as Dr. Anthony Faucci on Saturday Night Live.

Image used courtesy of Tinseltown/Shutterstock