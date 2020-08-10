Jennifer Aniston reacts to delay of HBO Max particular

While followers might have to attend a bit longer for the extremely anticipated “Friends” reunion, stars from the enduring sitcom are assuring them that it is going to be properly definitely worth the wait!

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Jennifer Aniston informed Deadline. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

“It’s going to be super,” the 51-year-old actress added. “You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

Rumors of a reunion of the 90s sitcom have circled for years however have been formally confirmed in February, bringing the present again to Stage 24 on the unique “Friends” soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot.

The full forged, together with Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, have been set to return for an unique unscripted particular set to air on HBO Max to coincide with its May 2020 launch.

Reisig & Taylor / NBC through Getty Images

Due to manufacturing efforts being shut down in Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic to abide by protected social distancing pointers, the “Friends” reunion’s filming was initially delayed in March with hopes to regroup once more in May, which was thwarted once more by the pandemic.

“We’re holding out for having the ability to get this particular accomplished hopefully by the top of the summer season, if the celebrities align and hopefully we will get again into manufacturing,” WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt informed Variety again in May. “We do suppose there’s a price to having a giant, raucous reside viewers to expertise these six nice buddies coming again collectively and we did not need to simply abruptly do it on an online name with, you realize, six squares and folks capturing from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

A brand new movie date has but to be decided after being pushed again 3 times since March. At this time, each episode of “Friends” continues to be accessible to stream on HBO Max whereas followers watch for the reunion.