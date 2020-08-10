Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper Respond to Dating Rumors Post-Hangout

Welp. Here’s the response to the Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper relationship rumors we’ve been ready for: They’re simply buddies. A supply instructed Us Weekly on Saturday, August 8, that the Dallas Buyers Club actress and the A Star Is Born actor aren’t relationship after their seaside date in Malibu on Wednesday, August 5.

“They are friends and have been forever,” the insider stated.

Garner and Cooper, who met on the set of her TV collection, Alias, within the early 2000s, had been photographed on the seaside in Malibu with the American Hustle star’s 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares together with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Their hangout got here a day earlier than information broke that Garner had damaged up along with her boyfriend of two years, John Miller. “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a supply instructed Us Weekly on the time. “They parted on very amicable terms.” Before her relationship with Miller, Garner was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2015. The couple, who separated after 10 years of marriage, share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

Garner opened up about her break up from Affleck in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair. “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” she stated on the time. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous.”

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to explain her ex-husband as a “complicated guy.” “He’s just a complicated guy,” Garner stated. “I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Before her marriage to Affleck, Garner was married to actor Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. When Vanity Fair requested if there was a second in her marriage to the Argo star that she “couldn’t work any harder,” Garner responded, “That’s a really hard question. I’m a pretty hard worker. It’s one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I’ve completely failed at twice. You have to have two people to dance a marriage.”

Garner additionally revealed to Vanity Fair that one of many hardest elements of her divorce from Affleck was how their break up will change their relationship with their youngsters. “The main thing is these kids—and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them,” Garner stated on the time. “Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their face when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”

Cooper, for his half, break up from Shayk in 2019 after 4 years of relationship.