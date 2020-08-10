Johnny Depp’s attorneys declare video clip reveals Brownish-yellow Heard ‘assaulted’ sis

Media playback is in want of assist in your device Media subtitle Extra truth TELEVISION video footage reveals a girl asking Whitney Henriquez, “did you enter a battle?”

A video clip which Johnny Depp’s attorneys declare reveals his ex-wife Brownish-yellow Heard “assaulted” her sis has really been revealed to the High Court.

In the video clip, which was supplied to his lawful group on Thursday night, shut mates of Whitney Henriquez suggest her sis had “defeat” her and likewise present as much as examine her physique for swellings.

Mr Depp, 57, is submitting a declare towards the creator of the Sunlight over an on the web quick article that recognized him a “other half beater”.

The paper urges it was precise.

In the video clip, which was revealed to the courtroom on the 14 th day of the listening to in London, Ms Henriquez is talking with shut mates by a swimming pool.

One good buddy is listened to stating, “did you enter a battle?” and after that “I can not think Brownish-yellow defeat your butt.”

One feminine exhibits as much as examine Ms Henriquez’s cheek and likewise arm, and likewise Ms Henriquez is listened to stating she is just not mosting possible to talk about it.

Photo copyright

EPA Photo subtitle



Brownish-yellow Heard will get to the High Court on Friday, after offering proof the day before today.





‘ Existing’

Mr Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said his group received the video clip from “a confidential resource”, after Ms Henriquez said in courtroom that her sis had really by no means ever assaulted her.

He said the video clip was recorded all through the recording of a reality television program in 2006 or 2007 and likewise was besides program, nevertheless was “the hurries” – the unedited, uncooked video footage.

He knowledgeable the courtroom: “We were called to describe that Ms Brownish-yellow Heard had a background of physical violence and also assaulting individuals and also this video clip, which was connected, of her sis Whitney was taken soon after Brownish-yellow Heard had actually assaulted her, and also Ms Whitney was shot with individuals talking about the swellings on her face and also body.”

Mr Sherborne said the freshly divulged video clip product “shows Ms Whitney was existing the other day” which she had really “customized” her proof “to satisfy her sis’s proof”.

Going again to the testimony field, Ms Henriquez knowledgeable the courtroom she had really been referring within the video clip to a spoken debate she had really had together with her sis and likewise refuted it had really been bodily.

She said her shut mates have been “presuming, attempting to make a story – albeit a poor one – fascinating, absolutely nothing even more”.

On Thursday, Ms Henriquez said Ms Heard had really by no means ever struck her and likewise refuted being “anxious” of her sis.

She said she had really seen Mr Depp punch Ms Heard “actually difficult in the head … numerous times” in Los Angeles in March2015 Ms Henriquez acknowledged that Ms Heard had really punched Mr Depp then – nevertheless said it was simply “in my protection” on account of the truth that Ms Heard thought Mr Depp was mosting more likely to press Ms Henriquez down the stairways.

Resolving the courtroom on Friday, Mr Sherborne said Ms Henriquez’s proof in regards to the supposed “stairways occurrence” was “the only celebration on which any type of various other human is expected to have actually experienced” Mr Depp being fierce within the route of Ms Heard.

” The integrity of Ms Whitney is important,” he included.

Photo copyright

Getty Pictures Photo subtitle



Mr Depp refutes claims he was fierce within the route of Ms Heard.





Mr Sherborne said Ms Heard’s proof was that “she was never ever fierce, she (has not) literally assaulted Mr Depp … and also the only celebration is stated to be when she was acting in self-defence”.

” Proof that Ms Heard was fierce within the route of her sis pertains to that concern,” he said.

‘ Worthless’

Sasha Wass QC, that stands for the Sunlight’s creator, Information Team Newspapers (NGN), said she had really not know the video clip up till Mr Sherborne knowledgeable the courtroom regarding it and likewise stated it was “useless”.

” This is an undated merchandise of film video footage in conditions which appear some sort of truth TELEVISION program, which is flippant, undoubtedly not extreme,” she knowledgeable the courtroom.

” This is a light-hearted alternate, there is no such thing as a proof of any sort of accidents and likewise it can definitely take the problem … no moreover.”

Nonetheless, Mr Sherborne, standing for Mr Depp, stated: “We declare it’s pretty clear from that video clip that not simply did Ms Brownish-yellow Heard assault her sis, nevertheless it was pretty clear likewise that the accidents that have been endured by Ms Whitney Heard are being analyzed by the individual that we see on the tape.

” There isn’t any rejection of the reality that Ms Brownish-yellow Heard ‘batter’ Ms Whitney Heard which there are accidents.”

Depp ‘determined’ Heard’s job

Ms Heard’s appearing teacher Kristina Sexton has really likewise been offering proof by video clip internet hyperlink from Australia.

In a written witness declaration, Ms Sexton said she had really glad the starlet in 2009 and likewise each ended up being shut mates “fairly rapidly”.

She said Ms Heard ended up being a “tense” regarding selecting film duties on account of the truth that she was “so concerned” regarding Mr Depp’s response.

Ms Sexton declared Mr Depp “determined” his ex-wife’s job and likewise knowledgeable her to not take particular duties on account of the truth that he didn’t need her doing “slut components”.

Offering proof, Ms Sexton validated to Mr Depp’s legal professional, Eleanor Regulation QC, that she had really not seen the star “hit, kick or toss anything” at Ms Heard.

Under inspecting from NGN’s legal professional, Ms Wass, Ms Sexton said she had really previously know “spoken battles” in between each nevertheless in April 2016, Ms Heard knowledgeable her Mr Depp had really been placing her and likewise had really tried to suffocate her.

The libel state of affairs, which ends from full following week, centres on a write-up launched on the Sunlight’s web website in April 2018 beneath the heading “Gone Potty: Exactly how can JK Rowling be ‘truly delighted’ spreading other half beater Johnny Depp in the brand-new Superb Monsters movie?”.

The quick article pertaining to claims made by Ms Heard, which Mr Depp refutes.