Jon Hein’s TV Picks — Week of August 10, 2020

Will Smith in Discovery’s Shark Week particular Off The Deep End, Hard Knocks: LA and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. (Photos: Discovery/HBO/Apple TV+)

Jon Hein is aware of TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase “Jump the Shark” when he based the location of the identical title. Since then, he is written about tv all over the place from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his ideas on what’s new and good on TV and the exhibits on his radar for the approaching week.

Shark Week has at all times been close to and expensive to my coronary heart.

I bear in mind seeing Jaws (arguably the best movie ever made) after I was eight years outdated, and it is why I’ll by no means swim deep within the ocean.

When I initially constructed jumptheshark.com, my emblem (shout-out to the good Julian Ham) was an animated GIF of “bounce the shark” textual content crusing over a fin. When the location began to take off, the parents at Discovery contacted me to do some promotion. They marketed on my web site, however we labored on content material the place I used to be going to host a TV program that includes, what else, shark jumps. It didn’t work out, though they later did a countdown present, and in some way Shark Week has continued to thrive.

By the way in which, I nonetheless suppose a “Jump the Shark” week can be nice counter programming to Shark Week. Highlight essentially the most memorable examples of when exhibits took their deadly leap. Are you listening, MeTV? Happy to seek the advice of.

The Discovery Channel continues to maintain you protected this week because it explores essentially the most harmful predators of the seas. This 32nd installment options 24 specials, and Will Smith, Mike Tyson, and Shaquille O’Neal are alongside for the journey this 12 months. Athletes and celebrities at all times need to be an element this particular week which provides one more stage of intrigue to the programming.

It’s all about getting a glimpse into what makes this consuming machine tick. Tons of misconceptions concerning the large fish are clarified throughout the week. Will these explorers will endure the identical destiny of Matt Hooper’s cage? That looming hazard, even whereas watching out of your sofa, retains you on the sting of your seat.

Is Discovery benefiting from our fears? Of course they’re, however who cares? This week, there’s jam-packed programming devoted to the mighty Carcharodan carcharias, and I’ll be in search of anybody taking a leap over a fin. Hope you heard that, Megalodon.

THIS WEEK’S PICKS

Hard Knocks (HBO)



Tuesday August 12 10pm (Season 15 premiere)

Are you prepared for some soccer? No one has entry to NFL coaching camps throughout the pandemic – apart from NFL Films and HBO.

Every 12 months I rave about Hard Knocks. It would not matter who the group is — it is the inherent drama of a coach attempting to place collectively his squad and the way the gamers reside the lives all of us wannabe athletes which we had. If you’ll be able to’t get sufficient, get a fast repair on the junior school (JuCo) soccer scene with the wonderful Last Chance U on Netflix.

Sure there’s extra digicam self-awareness today and groups permit us to see solely what they need us to see. But I nonetheless get a kick out of going behind the scenes of a NFL coaching camp, and this 12 months, there’s two to behold.

The Rams and the Chargers, two groups that have not been in L.A. for very lengthy, are the topics this season. It’s removed from enterprise as typical, however drama at all times finds its approach out throughout each season of this HBO staple.

(un)Well (NETFLIX)



Wednesday August 12 (Premiere)

I’m no skilled in terms of the wellness trade. Essential oils, excessive fasting… a number of it looks as if B.S. to me.

This docuseries explores these artful options to on a regular basis issues. There’s a boatload of money being made within the well being & wellness trade, however do these merchandise truly work? I ponder if this must be an trade within the first place.

Learn which wellness pattern lives as much as its promise earlier than blowing your subsequent paycheck on a fast repair. Or you might simply eat much less and train extra — that tip is totally free. Watch the trailer

Five Bedrooms (PEACOCK)



Thursday August 14 (Premiere)

Five single individuals meet on the similar desk at a marriage and determine to purchase a home collectively. This Aussie import is a romantic dramedy debuting on essentially the most horribly named streaming service on the market.

These aren’t youngsters of their 20’s figuring issues out. They’ve been round and are not in search of a celebration home — it is extra about making a sound monetary funding with the luggage of potential relationships.

Everyone has to take care of one another, the neighbors, and all that goes into shopping for a brand new residence. Prepare for catastrophe, pleasure and heartbreak down underneath.

Ted Lasso (APPLE TV+)



Thursday August 14 (Premiere)

Football coach Ted Lasso, a Jason Sudekis creation, first got here on the scene in 2013 selling the English Premier League on NBC Sports. American soccer meets UK soccer — it was a viral sensation.

Now Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, Spin City and Cougar Town, has created a ten-episode sequence fleshing out this fish out of water story. I do know Bill and he “will get it.” A midwestern school soccer coach takes the reins of an English soccer group. Look ahead to the laughs. Watch the trailer

Lovecraft Country (HBO)



Sunday August 16 9pm (Premiere)

If HBO debuts a program within the Sunday 9pm slot, there’s going to be heavy drama and it will be intense. If the actor who performed Omar from The Wire is in it, that raises it a notch in my guide.

Korean War veteran hero Tic Freeman battles all varieties of monsters in 1950’s America on this sci fi/horror drama. Tic returns to Chicago in search of his cussed father and will get a style of hardened America and the problems of the instances.

The performing is prime notch, that includes Jonathan Majors because the lead, Michael Kenneth Williams because the dad, and Courtney B. Vance because the uncle amongst an ideal solid. Lovecraft Country tackles racism from technology to technology and illustrates how this battle has by no means actually ended.

If there’s high quality TV that I’m lacking, please let me know.

Wear a masks. Stay wholesome and protected.

Jon Hein is the creator of “Jump the Shark” and creator of three books. Follow him @jonhein on Twitter.