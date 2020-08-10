Justin Bieber and Zoë Kravitz’s Trusted Tattoo Artist Is Ready to Make Your Skin Look Great Too

“I’ve always had this yearning to create a household name, a household brand—because that was the way I was introduced to living in modern America,” says Dr. Woo, the tattoo artist whose delicately scripted FOREVER wraps round Justin Bieber’s neck. Born in California to Taiwanese immigrants, the 39-year-old remembers absorbing “English from the TV and learning about American culture through the products that were in our house,” he says. Identity arrived within the grocery cart, the medication cupboard, and the T-shirt drawer—it was the connection to on a regular basis items that “kind of made me an American, in a weird way,” he says.

Decades later, Woo’s identify is loads recognizable. That’s what you get for inking a trio of dragons on Emilia Clarke’s wrist, tiny leaves on Zoë Kravitz’s fingers, or, most lately, a shifting tribute to Nick Cordero on Zach Braff’s arm. But the concept of a family model stayed in Woo’s thoughts. “Becoming a father and having a home of my own really cemented that passion for it.”

Project Woo’s skincare, launching Wednesday, marks the rollout of that plan. Judging from the lab samples now sitting on the household desk in Silver Lake—a top-secret stash of formulation shared by his spouse and two sons, ages 5 and 9—he has loads within the works. But to begin, he’s sticking near his craft: a post-tattoo equipment for purchasers, and a hand sanitizer for all.

From left: Project Woo’s After/Care equipment ($42) features a bar cleaning soap and a mild moisturizer. Sales from the cleaning soap, which soft-launched in March, helped increase $278,000 for the nonprofit Baby2Baby; a two-pack is $18. Courtesy of Dr. Woo.

For a tattoo artist to create easy, clear skincare is not any shock, given Woo’s most well-liked canvas. He has seen how UV publicity can have an effect on newly laid ink (to trace on the sunscreen to return). He’s additionally witnessed firsthand how the improper substances can jeopardize the therapeutic course of. “I realized I needed to find soap and moisturizer that had no fragrance, no extra chemicals, nothing,” he remembers of the hunt for gentle-enough merchandise. His new After/Care set elevates that primary duo. The light-weight cream, housed in a glossy black tube, is all about restoration, with shea butter and anti inflammatory sesame seed oil together with nourishing vitamin E. The bar cleaning soap—stamped WOO—pairs coconut oil and glycerin for a straightforward, non-stripping lather. The latter is roofed in paper bearing Woo’s planetary drawings, as “if an astrologer with the secrets of the world wrapped a little something for you in one of the maps he had laying around his laboratory,” says Woo, a Pisces.

The cleaning soap would possibly look acquainted. Back in March, because the pandemic put Project Woo’s unique launch on maintain, the tattoo artist and his group realized that they may do one thing to assist. “We all remember that first month: People were very careful about germs; we were scared about leaving the house and touching something,” Woo says. “We thought, we’re sitting on all this soap”—precisely the sort designed for on a regular basis use. They launched it, earmarking 100 p.c of web earnings for Baby2Baby, an L.A.–based mostly group supporting households and youngsters. “We raised around $278,000—it was actually really crazy,” Woo says. “The message was clear for me, as a father and a family man. I couldn’t imagine my kids out there without any support or help at a time like this.”