Katy Perry teases gradual dance single ‘Teary Eyes’ on newest ‘Smile Sundays’ session forward of album launch

Katy Perry is increase anticipation for her new album ‘Smile’ with a preview for certainly one of its featured tracks, ‘Teary Eyes’. During week two of her three-week ‘Smile Sunday’ periods, Perry shared a snippet of the brand new track in an episode that paid tribute to her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s canine Mighty. Noted by the singer as “most likely certainly one of my favourite songs” on the LP, the melancholic observe adopts resonances of rave and ’90s dance music.

In June, Perry spoke a bit concerning the track in an interview on Radio KC101 with Adam Rivers and confirmed it should characteristic on her upcoming studio album ‘Smile’. Speaking of her sixth LP, Perry mentioned, “I used to be gonna put a report out in June, I pushed it a bit of bit,” earlier than teasing ‘Teary Eyes’ by noting, “There was dialog about not placing it out this 12 months. I used to be like, ‘We want some songs to bop by means of our tears by means of’.”

“It’s actually about simply dancing by means of your tears, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that actually resonates – that slaps! That hits exhausting for me proper now’,” she added. Perry has additionally beforehand described the album as her “journey in direction of the sunshine, with tales of resilience, hope and love.” On her ‘Smile Sunday’ session, she additionally teased extra album merchandise together with a single ‘High On Your Supply’ that can solely be obtainable solely by means of Target. The track will characteristic a message that Perry recorded again in March when she thought “the world was ending.”

Another spotlight of the session was when Orlando Bloom confirmed up introduced and stunned Perry. She was so into the music, she didn’t discover him sneak into the room. She mentioned, “You’re not presupposed to see me doing this.” Bloom then proudly shared that he put up the backdrop for Perry earlier than saying he’s “heading out.” Perry has been absolutely engaged on her social media to advertise her upcoming LP, sharing art work and releasing a number of singles.

Perry launched lead single ‘Daisies’ on May 15. Its cowl artwork was additionally posted that day, that includes the singer smiling in a subject of yellow daisies. The second single to reach was the LP’s self-titled observe which dropped in July. The track samples Naughty by Nature’s 1999 track ‘Jamboree’ and in it, Perry talks about expressing her gratitude for adjustments in her life. Previously launched standalone singles ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ are additionally included on the album. ‘Smile’ is about to launch on August 14.

You can hearken to the ‘Teary Eyes’ teaser right here.

