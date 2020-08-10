Keanu Reeves Revealed Franchise’s Best Ending Idea

John Wick 5 may very well be the top of the franchise and Keanu Reeves has already revealed one of the best ending concept. Here’s what the story may very well be.

Keanu Reeves will return for John Wick 5, which may function the ultimate chapter of this franchise, and the star has already revealed the easiest way to finish John’s story. The first John Wick film launched in 2014, however the franchise that the low-budget motion movie spawned was considerably surprising. Despite performing reasonably on the field workplace, John Wick discovered a rising cult following as a result of phrase of mouth.

Lionsgate backed John Wick: Chapter 2 and the movie carried out even higher than the primary, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum capitalized on the rising reputation. The movie made $325 million worldwide on a $40M funds, which introduced the studio to announce John Wick 4 not too lengthy after a franchise-record opening weekend. Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the fourth installment, which was arrange on the finish of John Wick 3 when John survived a brutal fall and aligned himself with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to go to struggle with the High Table.

Continue scrolling to maintain studying

Click the button under to start out this text in fast view.

Related: John Wick Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Even earlier than John Wick 4 may start filming, although, Lionsgate has confirmed that John Wick 5 is on the way in which too. The fourth and fifth entries within the franchise will shoot back-to-back, identical to Marvel did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame or what Tom Cruise has deliberate for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8. Although the announcement did not affirm that John Wick 5 is the top of the collection, the frenzy to shoot the 2 sequels back-to-back may very well be an indication that John Wick 5 shall be Reeves’ final experience as Baba Yaga. If that’s the case, John Wick 5 might want to carry John’s story to a satisfying conclusion, and Reeves has already revealed the absolute best ending for the murderer and his franchise.

Keanu Reeves’ Idea For Ending The John Wick Franchise

The John Wick franchise has thus far used the ultimate moments of the films to arrange what’s going to come subsequent, particularly within the newer movies. John Wick 2 ended with Winston (Ian McShane) telling John he was excommunicado and despatched him on the run, which is the place John Wick 3 started. The third movie concluded along with his reunion with a cut-up Bowery King and an indication of the 2 damaged males coming collectively to carry down the key murderer underworld. But, John Wick 5 should not tease the continuation of the franchise, and may as a substitute use Reeves’ good concept.

Related: John Wick 4 Needs Less Mythology

The star revealed in a 2019 interview with Screen Rant how he envisioned the story coming to an finish. Reeves would not need John to “die” after which be revealed to have survived someway, as his concept as a substitute provides John a contented ending. He needs to see him get a peaceable ending the place he walks into the sundown, abandoning his time as an murderer and starting a brand new stage of his life the place he can bear in mind the love he had along with his spouse, Helen. Ultimately, Reeves believes that the largest battle John has to win is the one for his life.

Why John Wick Should Have A Happy, Quiet Ending

The concept that the John Wick franchise ought to finish with John’s peaceable retirement is a perfect match for the character, his arc, and the franchise. There shall be a temptation for John’s final experience to incorporate him preventing to the demise as soon as once more, however this should not come at the price of his life. John’s demise can be an unsatisfying conclusion to his arc, it doesn’t matter what else he took down within the strategy of a doable blaze of glory. All the revenge that John nonetheless must get can and needs to be completed with out him having to lose his life.

The total John Wick franchise has handled what John has misplaced, so the notion that his story may finish with out dropping his life is ideal. He’s already misplaced his spouse, the canine she left for him, their home, mates, and his ring finger, and all of this performed an element in John dropping the traditional life he constructed for himself after exiting the murderer underworld. Now that he’s a part of that world once more, the one choices that await him sooner or later have gotten extra entrenched in that life-style once more or leaving it behind for a second time. It merely would not line up with John’s arc to have him turn out to be the brand new Bowery King or sit down on the High Table, so the best choice is to have him regain the life he misplaced. His arc will then come full circle, however John Wick 5 can even be certain that the collection of dangerous occasions will not occur once more.

How John Wick 5 Can Give The Franchise A Great Ending

With the affirmation that John Wick 5 is within the works, it will be in one of the best curiosity of the franchise to have the film function the ultimate chapter. The expansive mythology and murderer underworld fits itself properly for spinoffs — just like the Continental TV present or Ballerina film — however John’s reckless and violent story is unsustainable. The franchise has thus far managed to keep away from “leaping the shark,” and the continued grounded method can solely final for thus lengthy. And until John Wick elevates itself to near-superhero film standing or one thing nearer to what Fast & Furious has turn out to be, John Wick 5 can finish the collection earlier than going to such extremes.

Related: How John Wick 3 Sets Up The Continental TV Show

What the story of John Wick 5 must be to offer John the peaceable ending Reeves needs is not too exhausting to fabricate both. John Wick 4 may very well be extra centered on John and the Bowery King taking up New York and Winston, however John Wick 5 ought to put John face-to-face with the High Table. He’s already crossed paths with the Adjudicator and is well-aware of the High Table’s position within the murderer group. It can be a becoming conclusion to John’s arc to have him set his sights on the institution that turned him into the killing machine he turned, which additionally led to a few of his most painful experiences.

Going to struggle with the High Table may enable John to chop off the pinnacle of the murderer underworld, guaranteeing that he may go away as soon as once more. But, with the High Table out of the image, there won’t be anybody to place successful on John. Meanwhile, his actions would turn out to be one other legendary showcase of his expertise, which may result in an settlement from the remainder of the murderer group to depart him alone. Even if John Wick 5 is not the final movie starring Reeves on this franchise, hopefully his completely satisfied ending for John will come to fruition in some unspecified time in the future.

MORE: Everything We Know About John Wick: Chapter 4

Star Wars: The REAL Reason Luke Escaped Darth Vader