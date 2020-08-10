Keanu Reeves shines in audition for Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure



Keanu Reeves is all fresh-faced in his audition for Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Picture: SWNS)

in case you’re in want of some cheer at this time, look no additional than a fresh-faced Keanu Reeves’ audition for Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

The actor, 55, had his Hollywood breakthrough second when he starred as So-Cal teen, Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan, within the 1989 science-fiction comedy.

And due to some vivid spark rooting across the ol’ archives, all of us get to witness Keanu in his twenties doing what he does greatest – appearing his breathtaking face off.

In the grainy tapes from 1986, The Matrix star was seen goofing round with Alex Winter, who ended up being his co-star, Bill S. Preston Esq.

Even again within the day, Keanu labored these famously lengthy, floppy locks as he learn from the script wearing high-top trainers, a shirt and leather-based jacket.

Keanu and Alex’s competitors included Gary Riley, Pauly Shore and Matt Adler, however the duo’s bodacious chemistry simply couldn’t be usurped.



Keanu was in his twenties when he auditioned (Picture: SWNS)



He learn strains with Alex Winter (Picture: SWMS)



Keanu’s floppy hair hasn’t modified one bit (Picture: FilmMagic)

Discussing Keanu’s audition, director Stephen Herek mentioned the Speed star had an prompt enchantment.

‘It was right away with Keanu. There was just something so f***ing magnetic about the guy,’ he instructed The Independent.

Since the unique 1989 movie, we’ve been blessed with Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991 and Bill And Ted 3: Face The Music has simply hit screens at this time.



He and Alex performed rock-loving teenagers Ted and Bill within the science-fiction comedy (Picture: SWNS)



The movie’s director mentioned Keanu was ‘magnetic’ within the audition (Picture: SWNS)



Keanu additionally rehearsed with Matt Adler, pictured (Picture: SWNS)

Discussing how the modest comedy has taken off, Stephen mentioned, ‘It was a happy accident that it is now bouncing its way through the circuits of time,’ earlier than including that the plot is“f***ing ridiculous’.

Ted and Bill play two endearingly bone-headed, rock-loving teenagers with a ardour for air guitar.

Escaping Ted’s father’s threats of sending him to navy college, the pair journey by time earlier than saving the world with an epic music.

Keanu and Alex reunite for Face The Music, which sees them go from a pair of whippersnappers to 2 males feeling the pressure of center age.

To view this video please allow JavaScript, and take into account upgrading to an internet

browser that

supports HTML5

video

This time round, Ted and Bill – and their daughters, Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) must unite mankind with another cracking song with their band, the Wyld Stallions.

Most awesome.

Got a story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Hollyoaks casts non-binary actor Ki Griffin as newcomer Ripley Lennox

MORE: Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause reveals whether she’s dating as ex Justin Hartley moves on with rumoured girlfriend





