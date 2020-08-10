Keanu Reeves’s Cyberpunk 2077 Character Is a Rockstar

Keanu Reeves is already one of many coolest actors in Hollywood, and on the earth of Cyberpunk 2077, he’s an precise Rockstar because of the work of CD Projekt Red and Swedish band Refused. CD Projekt Red’s latest open-world RPG made headlines when it was introduced that the Matrix and John Wick star can be featured within the recreation’s story, and followers have been speculating on what position his character, Johnny Silverhand, would play.

Based on the post-modern tabletop roleplaying franchise of the identical title, Cyberpunk 2077 has been gaining a substantial quantity of buzz as extra particulars floor relating to its first-person shooter-style gameplay and deep character customization choices, which go so far as letting gamers alter their characters’ personal areas. Earlier immediately, CD Projekt Red hosted their second Night City Wire stay stream occasion, which supplied followers a better have a look at the sport’s numerous futuristic weaponry and solid of supporting aspect characters, together with a sure superstar visitor.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 2 stream shed additional mild on Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Sliverhand, the cybernetic lead singer of the fictional punk rock band Samurai. According to Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén, who performs Johnny’s songs in Keanu’s stead, the sport’s participant character will meet Johnny in Night City through the recreation’s most important plotline and develop into impressed by the rocker’s anti-establishment outlook. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Watch stream beneath:

Already having constructed a substantial profession for himself within the late 90s and early 2000s with movies like Point Break and Speed, Keanu Reeves has seen one thing of a resurgence lately because of his stellar efficiency because the titular murderer within the John Wick sequence, in addition to enjoyable aspect performances in films like Toy Story 4. Now Marvel and DC followers are going wild attempting to determine which comedian ebook superhero the Canadian actor might play, whilst Keanu himself is ready to jot down and star in his very personal sequence, dubbed BRZRKR.

Playing the position of a cyborg punk rocker within the neon-lit futuristic setting of Cyberpunk 2077 actually provides to Keanu Reeves’ coolness issue, even when he is not the one performing the music himself. It’s additionally a really becoming position for him, provided that his most up-to-date movie, the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face The Music, additionally options him as a musician tasked with saving the world. Not to say his personal real-life expertise because the bass participant for the 90s rock band Dogstar, previous to the higher fame he would obtain as an actor.

Cyberpunk 2077 might be obtainable for PS4 and Xbox One on November 19, 2020. It may also launch on Google Stadia later in 2020 and on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

