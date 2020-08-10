Kendall Jenner Keeps Getting Accused of Not Being Nice to Service Workers

Fans like to find out about what celebrities they see on TV are like in actual life. Some have a status of being variety to folks whereas others are identified for his or her diva-like attitudes.

Reality TV star/supermodel Kendall Jenner appears to fall into the second class. Although Jenner has been referred to as “down to earth” by followers in comparison with her relations, some tales going round about her are portray a picture of a woman who’s something however “down to earth.”

Kendall Jenner | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Longchamp

Kendall Jenner was accused of ‘throwing’ cash at restaurant workers

Back in 2014, Page Six reported that Jenner left a restaurant with out paying after they refused to serve her alcohol as she was underage on the time.

“Kendall got up and left and didn’t pay for all the food… about $60 worth, and without a tip,” an alleged eyewitness informed the information outlet.

When her server, Blaine Morris, ran outdoors to ask for the cash, Jenner reportedly “started laughing,” in response to the witness.

The supply added, “Kendall took a couple of $20 bills out of her wallet, threw them at the server and walked away, not even counting if it was enough or if it included a tip.”

Page Six additionally shared that Morris, who was an actor on the MTV present Skin, tweeted, “That horrible moment you chase a Kardashian down the street because she forgot to pay her bill to be thrown money in your face.”

However, Jenner’s lawyer denied the report. According to TMZ, the lawyer stated Jenner was “extremely apologetic” when the server went outdoors to see her. Jenner additionally was stated to have “politely handed” Morris $33 plus $7 in ideas.

Jenner allegedly ‘does not speak directly’ to waiters

Yet, the accusations about Jenner not being good to waiters don’t cease there. In July 2020, mannequin Julia Carolan shared on TikTok that she encountered Jenner “all the time” when she was once a waitress in New York City, however Jenner reportedly had been lower than nice.

“She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff,” Carolan stated in a video. “She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly toward staff.”

Of course, Carolan additionally informed followers she wished to “give her the benefit of the doubt” and will chalk Jenner’s habits as much as her being shy.

An alleged LAX employee additionally accused Jenner of being ‘really arrogant’

Carolan wasn’t the one service employee on TikTok who made accusations about Jenner.

In early August, person @_sincindy, posted a sequence of video titled, “Rating celebs I’ve met working at LAX.” Jenner was one of many celebrities @_sincindy encountered, and like Carolan, there didn’t appear to be too many variety phrases for Jenner right here both.

Jenner was given a “2/10” ranking, and @_sincindy stated in a single video, “Every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant.”

Although it’s not clear if Jenner truly did all of this stuff she was accused of doing, it appears followers are fascinated to listen to about them nonetheless.