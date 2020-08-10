LAX Airport Worker Rates Celebs: Dakota Johnson Gets 9/10 While Kendall Jenner is ‘Arrogant’

After a restaurant hostess rated celebs, we’ve an LAX airport employee who’s following the pattern. She rated Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner and plenty of extra.

TikToker _sincindy is a employee on the Los Angeles International airport. She rated the celebrities in keeping with her personal expertise.

The factors have been assigned on the idea on their politeness and different interactive qualities.

Fifty Shades of Grey actress, Dakota Johnson scored a 9 out of 10. The employee wrote that Dakota misplaced some extent after she forgot to carry her passport and delayed the flight. But the actress does know the best way to take jokes.

“Literally 9/10. And the only reason why it’s a 9/10 is because she forgot her passport all the way in LA in the middle of traffic hour, so we had to delay the flight and she still didn’t make it back. But I made fun of her the next time she flew out. She laughed and was super polite.”

However, Nicki Minaj was rated 2 out of 10. The TikTok person had an disagreeable expertise with the singer.

“I know some people are going to come for me this one, but 2/10… Wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off. Which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off. I was a fan before I met her. After? Yeah…. no.”

Keeping up with the Kardashian star, Kendall Jenner didn’t rating nicely. She is rated 2 out of 10. @sincindy alleged Kendall is smug and in no way pleasant.

“Literally 2/10. Every time she flew out, she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant. So yeah.”

This doesn’t come off as shocking. Previously, Julia Carolan who labored at Nobu rated Kendall Jenner 4/10. Nobu is likely one of the Kar-Jenner clan’s favourite consuming spots. Many celebs are noticed on the Manhattan res.

Carolan stated Kendall is chilly in direction of employees and has somebody communicate for her. However, she added that perhaps the mannequin was merely shy, so she rated Kendall 4.

Makeup artist Jeffree Star acquired a whopping 10 out of 10. She added that she is conscious that folks don’t like Star very a lot, however he’s well mannered.

“I know a lot of people don’t like him, yet […] 10/10.”

Sincindy added that she met him on different cases. The second time Jeffree Star requested her about her highlighter, which was part of Star’s make-up merchandise. The third time round, he remembered her and gave her a hug.

For the Thor star, Chris Hemsworth, Sincindy acknowledged her verdict: 10/10.

She stated, “10/10 He was constantly truly courteous to everyone. He was also on a given name basis with several of the personnel.”

The different celebs she rated embody: Noah Centineo and Robert Pattinson additionally acquired 10/10. Sincindy did gush over Chris Evans however gave him an 8/10.

