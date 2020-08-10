Liam Hemsworth and mannequin girlfriend Gabriella Brooks undertake a pet collectively

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have taken their relationship to the subsequent stage, adopting a pet collectively.

The couple stepped out in Byron Bay with their new addition final Thursday, and appeared smitten with the cute French Bulldog pup.

The 30-year-old actor and his mannequin girlfriend visited some native boutiques collectively, with Liam rising from one store along with his arms filled with folded garments.

Gabriella, 24, additionally appeared to have discovered just a few objects, with a paper purchasing bag sitting on one in every of her shoulders.

The couple appeared in excessive spirits, chatting and laughing as they waited to cross the road collectively.

Later, Gabriella visited a meals market alone, as Liam waited patiently within the automotive with their cute pet.

She was seen carrying a small brown takeaway bag and a container with a condiment as she walked down the road.

Meanwhile, Liam sat within the automotive with the pet on his lap, sweetly peering out the window as they waited for her to return.

Both Liam and Gabriella had been dressed casually for the outing, with the Isn’t It Romantic actor stepping out in a pair of navy blue shorts and a gray T-shirt.

He additionally wore a pair of black and white examine sneakers and brown tortoiseshell sun shades.

Meanwhile, Gabriella confirmed off her slim determine in a black miniskirt, which she paired with a black singlet high and black Nike sneakers.

Her lengthy mild brown hair was worn free, and she or he appeared fresh-faced.

The gorgeous mannequin was noticed fortunately chatting with a gross sales assistant in a clothes retailer, earlier than strolling out with a purchasing bag.

Liam beforehand owned a collection of pets along with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, with the previous couple asserting they had been nonetheless ‘devoted’ to their animals following their cut up in August final 12 months.

‘They nonetheless stay devoted mother and father to all of their animals they share whereas lovingly taking this time aside,’ they stated in an announcement on the time.

Liam and Gabriella had been first noticed collectively in mid-December, once they went out for lunch in Byron Bay with the actor’s mother and father, Craig and Leonie.

It’s the second relationship for Liam since he cut up from Miley, 27, final 12 months, after lower than eight months of marriage.

In October, he was noticed kissing Australian actress Maddison Brown, 23, in New York, however their relationship proved to be short-lived.

‘He feels extra at house with Gabriella than he did with Miley and appears like he might be his full self with none drama,’ a supply advised Us Weekly in March.

They added: ‘Gabriella helped Liam enhance his confidence and performed an encouraging position in his life after his cut up with Miley.

‘They are very joyful collectively and it is comfy and simple.’

According to a report by People in January, Liam’s relationship with Gabriella was ‘critical’ from early on.

‘They have spent a whole lot of time in Australia collectively,’ stated a supply.

They added: ‘Gabriella has met Liam’s siblings and his mother and father.’

The couple reportedly share lots of the identical pursuits, and Liam has apparently ‘been in an amazing temper’ since hooking up with the mannequin on the finish of final 12 months.

According to a report by Us Weekly in December, the Hunger Games star was ‘joyful to be transferring on’ following his turbulent cut up from Miley.

‘Liam feels comfy with Gabriella. His household approves of her and actually likes her, which is essential to him,’ a supply advised the publication on the time.