‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘Chemical Hearts’ and extra

From superhuman drug cartels in ‘Project Power’ to fashionable coming of age tales in ‘Chemical Heart’, listed below are 11 movies and exhibits we’re wanting ahead to streaming this August.

‘Project Power’

If you preferred ‘The Old Guard‘ (the Charlize Theron helmed action film that premiered on Netflix this July) then you’ll undoubtedly wish to stream ‘Project Power’. Set in New Orleans, the movie follows Art (Jamie Foxx), a former soldier, who’s attempting to trace down the nefarious culprits behind a brand new drug which provides customers superpowers for 5 minutes. Along the way in which, he groups up with a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and teenage supplier (Dominique Fishback) to disrupt the availability chain. From trailers, the movie seems to be a cross between ‘Taken’ and ‘Limitless’, promising motion that’s simply as quick paced.

Available August 14 on Netflix

‘Glow Up’ Season 2

Show nonetheless from ‘Glow Up: Season 2’

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Originally premiering in 2019, The ‘Glow Up’ is a actuality TV present that centres on the seek for “Britain’s next make-up star”. Season 2 is ready to air on Netflix this month, as 11 aspiring make-up artists compete in a variety of challenges to showcase their expertise and talent. At the top of the present, the winner may have the chance to help a number of the world’s main make-up artists. Focused on every part from editorial make up for magazines like Vogue to extra FX-driven initiatives with prosthetics, ‘Glow Up’ has one thing for everybody to stay up for.

Available August 14 on Netflix

‘Death Note’ (stay motion)

The Japanese multimedia sequence ‘Death Note’ has all the time had a little bit of a cult following — exploring themes of morality and hubris throughout quite a lot of illustrated, televisual and filmic mediums since 2003. The first stay actions movies (2006) have been launched alongside an anime TV sequence of the identical title; and are each based mostly on a manga written by Tsugumi Ohba.

The newest movie, starring Tatsuya Fujiwara and Matsuyama Kenichi, seems set to be probably the most devoted adaptation. The plot follows Japanese teenager Yagami Light as he discovers a supernatural pocket book that can carry concerning the loss of life of anybody whose title is written in it. Light resolves to cleanse the world of evil and has to cope with the challenges — together with the arrival of the ‘death god’ Ryuk and the eye of super-detective L — that come up from his use of the ‘Death Note’.

Available August 25 on Netflix

‘John Was Trying To Contact Aliens’

Winner of the Short Film Jury Award on the Sundance Film Festival, ‘John Was Trying To Contact Aliens’ is a 16-minute brief documentary. Directed by Mathew Killip, the movie follows John Shepherd who had spent the final 30 years of his life attempting to contact extraterrestrials. Shepherd has usually been featured by native media within the US for his work, often known as Project Strat close to Torch Lake, Michigan. After constructing dozens of machines, together with a 2-storey tall deep house transmitter, Shepherd pulls the plug on his work to concentrate on making connections on Earth.

Available August 20 on Netflix

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2

Since Netflix purchased comics writer Millarworld in 2017, the streaming large has been centered on producing TV exhibits based mostly on graphic novels and comedian books. Now, whereas some speculate the transfer lets them acquire expertise as they prep for a present based mostly off their comedian ebook ‘The Magic Order‘, it does give audiences the chance to see creative storytelling on the small screen. The Umbrella Academy, originally a graphic novel series by Gerard Way (of My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Bá, released it’s second season final Friday. It picks up shortly after the occasions of Season 1 with the Hargreaves siblings now being scattered throughout the timeline of the early 1960s. They shortly be taught that they’ve additionally introduced the apocalypse again with them and are nonetheless being pursued by individuals who wish to preserve the integrity of the time stream. Fast paced with a plethora of twists as all the time, that is one we’re wanting ahead to streaming on the weekend.

Available now on Netflix

‘Lovecraft Country’

Executive produced by Jordan Peele (‘Get Out’, ‘Us’) and J. J. Abrams (the ‘Star Wars’ franchise), ‘Lovecraft Country’ follows protagonist Atticus Black’s cross-country search his father, together with good friend Letitia and uncle George. Set towards the backdrop of 1950s Jim Crow-era America, this sequence is a darkish fantasy horror based mostly on the Matt Ruff novel of the identical title. Many of the creatures Black and his companions encounter on their travels are as terrifying as something H. P. Lovecraft wrote about. Parallels drawn between white supremacy and Lovecraftian monsters are doubly fascinating — given the eponymous writer’s personal well-documented, undeniably racist views.

Available August 17 on HBO GO

‘Dream Raider’

‘Dream Raider’ follows a staff of scientists and police which are attempting to know the ins and outs of dreamscapes. Set within the close to future, the 8-episode Taiwanese sequence revolves round a felony conspiracy which makes use of a mysterious technological contraption to use human consciousness.

The ‘Dream Raiders’ are charged with attempting to unravel the conspiracy, while additionally utilizing the expertise themselves to research a police case. Executive produced by Cheang Pou-soi (the ‘Monkey King’ franchise), ‘Dream Raider’ stars an ensemble solid together with David Wang and Vivian Hsu. It is HBO Asia’s first unique sequence within the sci-fi style.

Available August 16 on HBO GO

‘MAL.MO.E: The Secret Mission’

MAL.MO.E: The Secret Mission is the directorial debut of display author Eom Yu-na. The interval fiction piece is ready throughout the Second World War and follows members of the Korean Language Society as they try and create a Korean language dictionary beneath Japanese occupation. Laws that prohibit the educating and use of Korean have been enforced in an try and strengthen political management over the peninsula. The Society should then function clandestinely as their work might see them being thrown in jail. Loosely based mostly on the precise occasions that happened from 1929 to 1942, the movie stars notable Korean actors like Yoo Hae-jin and Yoon Kye-Sang amongst others and is claimed to be superbly produced.

Available August 17 on NowE (with English subtitles)

‘Arkansas’ (2020)

‘Arkansas’ stars Liam Hemsworth, Clarke Duke and Vince Vaughn as members of a drug ring set in rural Arkansas. Kyle (Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke) are initially sellers for Frog (Vaughn), the kingpin within the state. A sequence of occasions unravels the trio’s relationship — pitting them towards one another in a wrestle for survival. The movie jumps between current day and 1985 when Frog first arrange his enterprise to foreshadow the obstacles each events should face.

Available now on Amazon Prime Video

‘Chemical Hearts’

‘Chemical Hearts’ is an Amazon Original based mostly on the YA novel ‘Our Chemical Hearts’ by Krystal Sutherland. Starring Lili Reinhart (‘Riverdale’) and Austin Abrams (‘Euphoria’), the approaching of age love story follows highschool senior Henry Page as he falls for switch scholar Grace Town. Dealing with ableism and different psychological well being points, the romantic drama takes a extra nuanced take a look at the expertise of falling in love for the primary time. Set to launch later this month, ‘Chemical Hearts’ seems like it’s going to hopefully falling into the “Broken Bird” trope entice and can, as an alternative, characteristic transferring performances.

Available August 21 on Amazon Prime Video

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’

Starrind Shia LeBeouf, Zack Gottsagen and Dakota Johnson, ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is a feel-good movie that has been described as a contemporary Mark Twain story. It follows Zak (Gottsagen), a 22 yr outdated with Down Syndrome who has escaped from a nursing dwelling to pursue his dream of attending a wrestling faculty. He runs right into a fisherman named Tyler (LeBeouf) who agrees to take him to his vacation spot as they journey alongside the Southern Atlantic Coast. Zak’s caretaker Eleanor (Johnson) tries to trace them down however is quickly simply as caught up of their quest.

Available now on Amazon Prime Video