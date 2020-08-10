Lucy Hale Reveals She Originally Auditioned For “Fifty Shades Of Grey”

Lucy Hale has been pretty the brand new matter as of late and we’re loving it! The “Pretty Little Liars” actress is starring in an all-new steamy film, “A Nice Girl Like You” the place her character is switching points up and altering up her mannequin as regards to the mattress room.

This marks the first racy film Lucy Hale will be exhibiting in, however, she virtually made the reduce for “Fifty Shades Of Grey”. The actress revealed she had initially auditioned for the part of Anastasia Steele nevertheless didn’t land the operate. While it’s going to have been fascinating to see Hale perform this form of operate, it appears as if all of it labored out for the proper. Here’s what Lucy wanted to say about her audition experience!

The Anastasia Steele Audition

Lucy Hale has carried out varied worthwhile roles, collectively together with her time as Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars”. Since then, Lucy has appeared in quite a few motion pictures just like “Truth Or Dare” and “Fantasy Island”, however, she may need landed one among many largest roles of her career once more in 2013!

Lucy simply recently revealed that she had auditioned for the operate of Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades Of Grey”. While the film itself acquired right here out in February of 2015, Hale had initially auditioned for it the 12 months sooner than. It’s obvious now that Lucy didn’t land the operate of Anastasia, as a result of it went to Dakota Johnson, however Lucy was not inside the slightest bit upset about it.

From Discomfort To Relief

When it includes the audition course of, considerably for a film as sexual as “Fifty Shades Of Grey”, Lucy Hale revealed that she was relieved to haven’t gotten the half, and it had all of the issues to do with the content material materials of the movie. The star had however to appear in any sort of racy film, so it solely made sense when she described her feelings within the course of the audition as being “mortified”.

Lucy was clearly uncomfortable with the strategy and claimed that it “scared the crap out of me”! The star believes she was simply too youthful on the time to deal with such a loaded operate, and we positively don’t blame her. While she couldn’t have been ready then, Lucy appears to be ready now. The actress is presently the lead in “A Nice Girl Like You”, which is form of the steamy film that she is certainly not “mortified” over any longer!

