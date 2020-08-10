Manchester City – Real Madrid: Three issues we discovered, recap, video, evaluation

Eight groups stay within the UEFA Champions League’s rapid-fire return, with one-legged ties promising excessive drama in Portugal.

The quarterfinals start Wednesday, the bracket distinctly break up into one lethal half and one other with upset potential.

Because of this set-up, there’s a large problem in divining the true favorites to win the Aug. 23 in Lisbon.

If you have been assembling a bottom-up energy rankings when it comes to the expertise and toughness assembled by the eight remaining golf equipment, it’d look one thing like this:

Longshots: Atalanta, Lyon

Puncher’s probability: Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig

History-weighted powers: Man City, Paris Saint-Germain

Favorites: Barcelona, Bayern Munich

Here’s the rub: Three of the 4 greatest favorites must get by one another to get to the ultimate, together with the 2 high canine. Barcelona and Bayern Munich will scrap Friday, and Man City’s slight benefit in going through Lyon is mitigated by someday’s much less relaxation for a Bayern-Barca winner.

Man City is the bookies’ favorites to win the entire thing. Do we see it that manner? Spoiler alert: Nope.

And, by the way in which, regardless of adjustments to each outfits this can be a Lyon that took 4 of six factors from City within the 2018-19 UCL group stage. We don’t see an upset at that stage but it surely’s a option to notice that something is, certainly, potential.

8. Lyon

Seventh-place in Ligue 1 this season, Rudi Garcia’s males have already got the beating of Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus on their resume. Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar, and Memphis Depay are all thrilling attacking abilities, however the bracket’s calls for to take down Man City, then both Bayern and Barcelona simply to get to the ultimate sinks them to eighth.

7. RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann is constructing a status as a person who can outwit anybody in a one-off — see two attracts with Bayern in Bundesliga play this season — so it’s becoming that he’ll go tete-a-tete with Simeone within the subsequent spherical. The absence of Timo Werner, who’s off to Chelsea, is a big downside given the event(s). Asking three wins appears so much, although there can be loads of Americans pulling for Tyler Adams’ workforce.

6. Atalanta

The Bergamo-based aspect could have the help of many neutrals. For one factor, Atalanta is on a historic run for his or her membership earlier than making an allowance for their metropolis’s standing as one of many early epicenters of the coronavirus. For one other, they’re tremendous enjoyable. Gian Piero Gasperini’s males scored 98 targets in Serie A, 19 greater than next-best Lazio, and misplaced the second-fewest video games in Italy. They’ve misplaced as soon as since January 25, a remaining day defeat to Inter Milan. Five gamers have scored double-digit targets in all comps this season.

5. Atletico Madrid

Ask Liverpool: Diego Simeone and Jan Oblak in knockout spherical soccer is purpose to doubt anybody. Still, there’s an argument to be made that Atleti has punched properly above its weight this season, even relative to El Cholo’s requirements.

4. Barcelona

Lionel Messi means the membership ought to be even greater on this listing, and Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez are lots battle-hardened on this spot. But Barca has made a multitude of their previous couple of ventures into the latter rounds of this match, and people ghosts mixed with having to beat Bayern and maybe Man City in consecutive weeks is brutal with a number of u’s.

3. Paris Saint-Germain

There’s an excellent argument to be made that PSG may maintain the highest spot on this listing. Thomas Tuchel’s males are higher rested and have a extra straight-forward path to Lisbon, plus the Ligue 1 champs have performed and received two Cup finals prior to now three weeks. There are two causes we’re protecting them beneath Man City and Bayern. One is the UCL-challenged historical past that has us in addition to absolutely them seeing ghosts, and the opposite is the unsure standing of Kylian Mbappe. He’s within the squad, however at what %?

2. Manchester City

The purpose to think about placing City above Bayern is the lads in cost. Hansi Flick has performed oh-so-well at Bayern however is actually not Pep Guardiola when it comes to big-game acumen or status. But City’s protection has confirmed suspect, with John Stones falling off a cliff and Nicolas Otamendi not on the ranges of earlier seasons. Relying on Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, and Eric Garcia to close down three high assaults in two weeks is a giant ask, and left again can be an enormous concern with the proficient wingers set to check City.

1. Bayern Munich

No weaknesses apart from doubtlessly having to beat Barcelona and Man City inside six days. Boasting one of many solely double-double males in Europe’s high leagues in Serge Gnabry, a performed who doesn’t get talked about as typically as history-chasing Robert Lewandowski and history-making Thomas Muller. A midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich which is simply plain silly. Speed and composure to spare with Manuel Neuer on the again. The German keeper might now not be the undoubted 1 or 2 on the earth, however he’s nonetheless a monster.

