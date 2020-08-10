Masked Singer Australia: Urzila Carlson described as ‘improve’

Last month, Lindsay Lohan was pressured to step down from The Masked Singer judging panel attributable to COVID-19 journey restrictions.

And it seems viewers had been impressed with Channel Ten’s resolution to interchange the American actress with South African-born comic Urzila Carlson.

‘Urzila makes a a lot better fourth panelist than Lindsay,’ one viewer wrote.

‘She’s an improve’: On Monday, followers praised comic Urzila Carlson, 44, (pictured) for making The Masked Singer ‘extra pleasurable’ after she changed Lindsay Lohan as a choose

‘Gosh it is infinitely extra watchable with Urzila!’ a second commented.

‘Let’s be sincere. Urzila Carlson is an improve, and I say this as somebody who liked Lindsay Lohan’s off the wall guesses’, a 3rd chimed in.

‘Only watching #TheMaskedSinger due to Urzila. We love her she is wonderful,’ added one other.

But regardless of Urzila’s new position on the wacky actuality present, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star has not been forgotten.

Smile: It seems viewers are impressed with Channel Ten’s resolution to interchange Lindsay Lohan (pictured) with South African-born comic Urzila Carlson

Viewers have spoken: ‘Only watching #TheMaskedSinger due to Urzila. We love her she is wonderful,’ added one other

‘I miss queen Lindsay,’ one fan wrote, earlier than a second viewer put their foot down: ‘I got here right here for Lindsay!’

‘It’s not the identical with out Lindsay pondering that A List celebs are on this present,’ commented a 3rd.

On Monday evening’s episode of The Masked Singer Australia, the Echidna was the primary to be revealed.

Bingo: Jackie ‘O’ Henderson acquired it proper, guessing: ‘I agree that it is a tennis participant, and he is acquired a superb serve, he is accomplished modelling. I’m locking in Mark Philippoussis.’

Behind the masks was a sportsman with a surprisingly easy voice – none aside from tennis champion Mark Philippoussis.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson acquired it proper, guessing: ‘I agree that it is a tennis participant, and he is acquired a superb serve, he is accomplished modelling. I’m locking in Mark Philippoussis.’

The Masked Singer continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10