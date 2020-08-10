Mattel Launches New Barbie Doll After Soccer Star Alex Morgan

Mattel has launched a brand new Barbie Doll with a picture of the U.S. Women National Team soccer striker Alex Morgan, 31. The Alex Morgan Barbie Doll was launched late final month as a part of Barbie’s Role Model Series that goals at highlighting inspirational girls who encourage younger women to develop into no matter they wish to develop into. Morgan’s Barbie doll is available in a white, crimson, and blue Jersey that has her title printed on the again. The Barbie doll additionally has Morgan’s trademark pink headband and detachable crimson cleats, in addition to her lovely smile. To carry out Morgan’s discipline moments, the Barbie doll is posable, and it comes with a small soccer ball.

The two-time girls’s world cup winner took to her Instagram to announce the discharge of her Barbie doll. In her submit, the soccer star shared a photograph of her holding her Barbie doll, and captioned the submit by saying how excited she is to announce that she lastly has a Barbie doll. She stated that she participated in each step of its manufacture to give you the Alex Morgan Barbie doll, which is a part of Barbie’s Role Model assortment. She ended her submit by saying how proud she is to share the Barbie doll with the world.

According to the PEOPLE, Morgan revealed that she labored arduous to assist Mattel make Alex Morgan Barbie doll a actuality. She added that they wished the Barbie doll to come back out simply as she would within the discipline, and she or he feels that Mattel did an unimaginable job. The mother of 1 has been honored as a “Barbie Shero” due to breaking the boundaries to encourage younger women and her arduous work within the USA girls’s nationwide soccer staff. The USWNT’s co-captain Morgan helped her staff win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship, and was named the 2019 ESPY feminine athlete. She additionally appeared on the duvet web page of Time Magazine in 2019.

Morgan joins the listing of iconic Barbie position fashions that features skateboarder Nyimas Bunga Cinta, diving champion Wu Minxa, shot putter Dame Valerie Adams, surfer Shino Matsuda, and wheelchair racing para-athlete Madison de Rozario amongst others. On May seventh, Morgan along with her husband, former MLS participant Servando Carrasco, welcomed their first baby collectively, daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco. The couple tied the knot again in 2014. Morgan stated that she is going to participate within the 2023 World Cup and we’re wanting ahead to seeing her again on the sphere.

