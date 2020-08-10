Meet Lil Kim’s Hair Stylist Who Put Designer Logos on Her Wigs

Dionne Alexander continues to be critiquing her work from nearly 20 years in the past.

“Oh my God, I need to redo that,” says Alexander over the telephone. She’s referring to an intricate wig she labored on for Lil’ Kim along with her seamstress Richard Anthony Gross. The wig, just like the one Lil Kim wore to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, was comprised of two sections that related with a zipper. Alexander says it was solely meant for nonetheless images, however Lil’ Kim insisted on carrying it in her music video for “In the Air Tonight.” “She liked it so much that she had to wear it. I couldn’t get her not to do it, you know what I’m saying?”

During the ‘90s and the early 2000s, Alexander was the go-to hair stylist for women who defined fashion during this era. She’s liable for the aspect swoop bang and french roll Mary J. Blige wore within the “Not Gon Cry” video; the ‘60s-inspired lace front bouffant wig Lauryn Hill wore over her locs in the “Doo Wop (That Thing)” video; and the short cut Missy Elliott wore on the cover of “Supa Dupa Fly.” She’s also done hair for Iman, Rosie Perez, Faith Evans, Lil’ Mo, SWV, Yo-Yo, Aretha Franklin, and more. But her most recognizable or influential work is probably Lil’ Kim’s wigs coated with designer logos.

Lil’ Kim first wore the turquoise wig with a Chanel emblem positioned on her bangs for a Manhattan File journal cowl and shoot styled by Sybil Pennix in 2001. Alexander isn’t certain whose concept it was—Lil’ Kim told a reporter that she requested her Alexander to put the brand on the wig—however Alexander remembers shopping for the wig, which began out blonde, after which dying and reducing it inside her Los Angeles resort room over night time.

“That was a blonde wig that I dyed those colors with the brown and the black,” says Alexander. “And don’t ask me how I knew to do this, because I don’t know. But I went to the arts and crafts store, I purchased some thick tracing paper, and I cut out the Chanel logo and then I used magic marker to put it on the wig. That’s my secret.”

Alexander was additionally liable for the blonde wig coated in Versace Greek keys that Lil’ Kim wore to the Spring/Summer 2001 couture Versace present in Milan. She created that design, which cascaded down the hair, utilizing stencil paper and a gold magic marker.

“Somebody called me from Europe and was like, ‘Yo, that’s all people are talking about is this wig,’” mentioned Alexander—Vogue (or Style.com) talked about it in its present assessment. “I just remember the voice message Kim sent me, because she freaking loved this wig. She was like, ‘Oh my God Dee-Dee. I love this.’ I kept that message on my machine for the longest.”

The styles Alexander created in the ‘90s and early 2000s are still referenced today. A couple of weeks ago Cardi B wore a blonde pony tail covered in LV monograms, created by Tokyostylez, that matched her outfit. “Oh that’s pretty,” says Alexander who wasn’t conscious of the look till I texted her a photograph. “Louis Vuitton is going to start making ponytails now.” But even earlier than that celebrities have worn their very own variations of wigs with designer logos. Nicki Minaj wore a Fendi printed wig in a marketing campaign for her Fendi capsule assortment, and Beyoncé, who paid homage to Lil’ Kim for Halloween in 2017 by carrying a few of her most iconic appears, wore a Chanel printed wig modeled after the one Alexander made.

And there’s Cardi’s “WAP” video, that includes Megan thee Stallion, a visible homage to Lil’ Kim—the monochromatic appears paired with matching wigs, the dropped down fountain pose that dropped at thoughts the Hard Core poster, and the ’90s updos that proliferated throughout this period however had been in all probability popularized by artists like Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige. I texted Alexander the video and she mentioned she favored the hair lots.

Alexander was conscious of the Beyoncé second, however for essentially the most half she’s out of the loop in regards to the on-line chatter surrounding her work, which she often isn’t credited for.

“I love that others are inspired by what inspired me. I’m very honored by that,” says Alexander. “People have always said to me that I need to tell my story.”

This is an abridged model of Alexander’s story. She grew up in Washington, D.C. surrounded by hair since her mom owned salons. After highschool she moved to Europe to mannequin, however got here again to D.C. after 4 months as a result of she and a pal couldn’t get their visas. She did hair for native celebrities like boxer Sugar Ray Leonard’s household, participated in hair exhibits at Howard University, and traveled as a platform artist doing hair extension bonding when it had simply entered the market. But she all the time wished to work for larger shoppers.

Her cousin did hair, too, which is how Alexander turned pals with Big Daddy Kane. The rapper got here into D.C., her cousin did his locs, and Alexander let him know she wished to maneuver to New York City and do hair. The rapper obtained her a one-time gig styling hair for fashions on the Apollo Theater in Harlem, and a yr after that she moved to New York and began working at Anderson’s Hair I Am, a salon in midtown Manhattan whose shoppers included solid members from The Cosby Show and All My Children. She got here throughout a job itemizing searching for a hairstylist for the movie Fly By Night, however was rejected as a result of she wasn’t within the labor union for hair stylists. Luckily for Alexander, the hair stylist they employed dropped out three days earlier than filming began they usually wanted somebody as quickly as attainable so referred to as her.

“I dropped my resume off to the makeup artist, and she was from D.C. I had a D.C. address on my resume, so she called me,” says Alexander.

Through that movie, which dropped in 1993, she met MC Lyte, who turned her first celeb shopper. This was at a time when MC Lyte’s picture was transitioning into one thing softer. Alexander styled MC Lyte’s hair in a layered bob for the “Ruffneck” video and lower it in a shorter fashion for the “Keep On, Keepin’ On” video with Xscape. She would additionally go on the highway with MC Lyte and realized the fundamentals of the enterprise.

“MC Lyte is the reason why I’m in this industry,” says Alexander. “Her and her father, Nat Robinson, treated me like family and taught me the game. I didn’t have an agent helping me understand how to get my money and he was really helpful with that. People noticed how her look changed and it just made everybody flock to me.”

Alexander began to do Rhonda Cowan’s hair. Cowan was working at Def Jam on the time and related Alexander to her community of ladies working within the music business.

“It was a small circle, and within that circle my name circulated because New York wasn’t known for hair the same way D.C. was. So any new artist that would get signed, they would send them to me.”

Mary J. Blige was a kind of new artists. Alexander’s earliest work for Blige included the What’s the 411? album cowl the place Blige wore a hat over her auburn extensions, the “I Can Love You” video that includes Lil’ Kim when Blige wore free blonde curls and aspect swooped bangs, and the “Reminisce” video when Alexander styled her hair in a French roll and excessive ponytail. Once Blige got here alongside, Alexander devoted most of her consideration to her. She would tour with Blige, fashion her hair for photograph shoots, music movies, and off days. In 1996 Alexander purchased a brownstone in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill space. She lived on high of her salon, which was situated on the bottom flooring. Her common shoppers would mingle with celeb shoppers like Blige and Lil’ Kim.

“Mary was fun, but she wasn’t always as adventurous. She knew what she wanted and had a strong opinion. She had to maintain her fan base and her identity,” says Alexander. “But the label didn’t get involved in the hair really. The only thing they said to me was ‘hurry up.’”

Alexander often labored alongside stylist Misa Hylton and make-up artist Nzingha Gumbs. They had been the glam squad earlier than that time period even existed, and labored collectively on among the most influential vogue imagery and moments from the ‘90s and early 2000s including Lil Kim’s lavender jumpsuit and pasty she wore to the 1999 VMAs and the duvet of Notorious Okay.I.M, together with Blige’s traditional look from “Not Gon Cry” that Paloma Ford simply referenced: black scarf draped over her blonde bangs worn with black lipstick and black Chanel sun shades.

“We just jelled,” says Alexander. “Everything just flowed and we came up with some really beautiful things. A lot of that stuff comes at the moment. It wasn’t planned or thought out. We started planning things down the line, but back then we just did it. It was raw.”

Alexander would proceed to work with Blige, who principally wore weaves and extensions that hairstylist Ellin Lavar often put in. Alexander was liable for lower, shade, and upkeep. She additionally labored on the Share My World and Mary albums. She transitioned Blige from blonde to a heat crimson, which she says Blige was open to. But she additionally offered her with extra daring kinds, like a bilateral lower that appeared within the September 1999 concern of Vibe journal.

“Mary wasn’t hesitant about this style or the color. It was just changing it up within the same range. She didn’t mind trying different colors and stuff like that,” says Alexander. “That’s when I was doing bilateral cuts. That’s a good cut on Mary, though. When I go back and look at my work, I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ Because I’m like, ‘You really were ahead.’”

Alexander would look to European vogue and hair magazines for inspiration, which saved her in entrance of what was occurring within the U.S. She was impressed by hair stylists like Vidal Sassoon and Floyd Kenyatta. She ultimately transitioned from Blige to doing Lil’ Kim’s hair full time. One of her final jobs with Blige was for the MTV VMAs in 1999, when she additionally did Lil’ Kim’s lavender wig.

“That was a really rough and challenging weekend,” says Alexander. “We were running back and forth from hotel to hotel.”

According to Alexander, Kim had always wanted to work with her but she was so busy with Blige she couldn’t take on any other big clients. But once Alexander and Blige decided to amicably part ways—when asked why, Alexander just says “It was time.”—she was in a position to totally flex her artistic muscle tissues and recreate the kinds she admired in European magazines.

“Kim had already done the ‘Crush on You,’ video.” She favored to alter issues up and he or she was enthusiastic about all the things,” says Alexander. “I give Kim so much thanks for allowing me to express myself creatively because she was adventurous and willing to really go there.”

Alexander labored with Kim proper as the style business began to embrace her. She styled the wig for her MAC marketing campaign with Blige in 2001—”I drew the roots in on that wig with a magic marker.” She labored on the icy blonde wig Kim wore within the Iceberg advertisements in 2000. She put collectively these spiky pigtails Kim wore when photographed by David LaChapelle. And she was one of many first hairstylists to supply the moist and wavy look that Kim wore on the duvet of Source journal and in MTV’s House of Style bathing swimsuit shoot. And she lower, dyed, and styled the entire wigs for Lil’ Kim’s “No Matter What They Say” video, together with the ground size curly one—Alexander famous that she couldn’t fly to Los Angeles on the time, so Neeko Abriol put in them.

Alexander says she sourced most of her wigs in New York. She would buy blonde wigs so she may shade them with vivid hair dye she purchased from Duane Reade. This was a time when hip-hop was filled with ideation. There was no blueprint so creators like Alexander had been executing off the cuff and producing kinds, music movies, images, and album artwork with none inkling that they might imply as a lot as they do as we speak. Her sourcing abilities and progressive pondering helped her discover a answer for Lauryn Hill who wanted a 1960s impressed wig to put on over her locs for the “Do Wop That Thing” video. Rosie Perez prompt she go to Ira Sims, an organization identified for supplying actresses with wigs, and Hill needed to are available to get measured for the wig.

“That’s when I was introduced to lace wigs. That was the first time I had ever seen them or heard anything about them,” says Alexander. “I cut it, styled it, placed it over her locs. And don’t ask me how I knew how to get the lace to lay flat. It was the most expensive wig I ever worked on or purchased.”

Alexander describes this era as enjoyable and fruitful. She by no means labored with an agent as a result of she didn’t fully belief them, so she was pocketing all of her cash and doing nicely. But in the future in 2003, she simply determined to give up.

“It was a deep spiritual move for me,” says Alexander. “I was no longer happy doing what I was doing, creating the images I was creating. So something shifted within my soul.”

Alexander was affected by endometriosis, a illness she dealt along with her complete life however wasn’t identified with it till the late ‘90s. She remembers being sick on set, popping Motrin to deal with the painful cramps, and stress from the job she loved didn’t help. She wanted to move to Dallas and start a family, and she knew the slower lifestyle she craved, and her health, wouldn’t align with being a star hair stylist. So she let Lil’ Kim and the group learn about her transfer.

“They were devastated,” says Alexander. “I didn’t have to leave. I could have stayed but I had no desire. I played that position and I loved it. I’m very grateful for my past. It’s made me who I am now. But it doesn’t fit who Dionne is today.”

Terrence Davidson worked under Alexander during the latter part of her career. Once Alexander moved to Dallas, he would work for Lil’ Kim and go on to work with Nicki Minaj. Once Alexander got to Dallas, it took her a few years to get her endometriosis symptoms under control—she became a vegetarian—but she opened up her own shop and built up a clientele. At the beginning she wanted a complete break from her old life. Her mother suggested she put up pictures of her celebrity client’s work in her salon, but she wasn’t ready. She needed to heal.

But she’s ready to talk more now. She’s relaunching a hair care brand, Lature Hair, with her long-term friend and business partner Alpatrick Golphin—Paris Davis’ SP Media is helping with brand storytelling. And wants to help women who deal with thyroid issues and endometriosis, which disproportionately affects Black women, and she observes the celebrity hair industry from afar. Some things she likes—she notes respecting stylists including Kiyah Wright, Ursula Stephen, Ted Gibson, Carla Gentry Osorio, Chuck Amos, Earl Simms, Kim Kimble, and Derek Jae—some things she doesn’t.

“Hair is very basic right now,” says Alexander. “It’s kind of all over the place and I don’t see any creativity. I don’t see cuts. I don’t see color. I see colors, but I don’t see them interchanged with cuts. We used to color the hair for the cut, you know what I mean?”

But she’s additionally sympathetic in direction of celeb hair stylists. She is aware of they’ve their limits and finally the shopper will get closing say and may change kinds as they see match. She nonetheless retains in contact with Rosie Perez and MC Lyte, has misplaced contact with Lil’ Kim and Blige, however has fond reminiscences of their time collectively and what they constructed.

“I remember telling my mother one day, ‘Mom, I feel like I woke up out of a dream.’ Because it was a dream,” says Alexander. “I didn’t know anyone in New York. I had that Big Daddy Kane experience, but that’s all I had. I just came into the right people and it just started happening. And honestly, I feel like if nothing else came out of it, for me it was being able to share with people that dreams do come true.”