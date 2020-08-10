Melanie Griffith thanks her kids, ex-husbands, and associates for making her 63rd birthday particular

Oscar nominee Melanie Griffith celebrated her 63rd birthday on Sunday at her $3.7M three-bedroom Hollywood Hills mansion.

The Working Girl alum found her gate was ‘stealth embellished’ in a single day by two of her buddies, Kevin and Eli, who later dropped off cake and cookies.

‘I like all of my associates a lot,’ Melanie – who boasts 630Okay Instagram/Twitter followers – gushed.  

‘I’ve gotten flowers and items and candy texts and FaceTimes from my kids, my ex-husbands and so many pricey associates. I’m so grateful to all of you! Thank you for pondering of me and exhibiting me a lot love!’

Griffith is mom to son Alexander Bauer, 34; daughter Dakota Johnson, 29; and daughter Stella Banderas, 23; from her marriages to Steven Bauer, Don Johnson, and Antonio Banderas.

The Graduate thespian acquired glowing feedback from her celeb buddies Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosie O’Donnell, Kate Beckinsale, Angie Harmon, Rosanna Arquette, Mario Lopez, Sandra Bernhard, Lisa Rinna, and Carole Radziwill.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner Instastoried her properly needs to Melanie together with a number of classic snaps of the pair.    

'They said maybe I should check my security camera system'

Melanie gushed: 'I love all of my friends so much. I've gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and so many dear friends'

'You are loved!' Griffith received glowing comments from her celeb pals Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosie O'Donnell, Kate Beckinsale, Angie Harmon, Rosanna Arquette, Mario Lopez, and more

Griffith and the 64-year-old momager have been associates way back to 2015 once they attended a Gwen Stefani live performance collectively.

The Black Lives Matter activist owes her good genes to her well-known mom Tippi Hedren, whom she visited final Friday.

‘The birds that stay outdoors my home are completely, fascinatingly attention-grabbing as a result of there are a selection of them,’ the 90-year-old Golden Globe winner advised Melanie in a video.

‘Some of them are associated to one another and naturally you’ll be able to see these relationships and inform those that like one another and those that do not. And I discover that to be moderately amusing.’  

'Love you!' Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner Instastoried her well wishes to The Graduate thespian along with a few vintage snaps of the pair

BFFs! Melanie and the 64-year-old momager have been friends as far back as 2015 when they attended a Gwen Stefani concert together (pictured with her daughters Stella Banderas and Dakota Johnson in 2015)

Tippi (born Nathalie) based 80-acre massive cat sanctuary The Shambala Preserve, and she or he was additionally instrumental within the growth of Vietnamese-American nail salons.

But Hedren is finest recognized for her display debut as socialite Melanie Daniels in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror flick, The Birds.

Due to the COVID-19 disaster, Griffith has switched gears from appearing to being investor and ambassador to German skincare firm, Augustinus Bader.

'Tell me a story, Mom!' Griffith owes her good genes to her famous mother Tippi Hedren, whom she visited last Friday

The 90-year-old Golden Globe winner told her in a video: 'The birds that live outside my house are absolutely, fascinatingly interesting because there are a number of them'

She continued: 'Some of them are related to each other and of course you can see those relationships and tell the ones that like each other and the ones that don't. And I find that to be rather amusing'

Shambala Preserve founder: Tippi (4-L) is best known for her screen debut as socialite Melanie Daniels in Alfred Hitchcock's (M) 1963 horror flick, The Birds

