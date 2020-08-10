Monday, Aug. 10: ‘The Titan Games’ Championship Season Finale on NBC



© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. Credit: NBC.

Monday, Aug. 10

The Titan Games: “The Titan Games Championship”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Titans from the Central, West and Eastern divisions have superior to the Championship. Those six elite Titans return for the ultimate rounds of competitors. The high two women and men will advance to compete on Mount Olympus one final time. In the tip, one man and one lady can be topped Titan Champions.

Summer Under the Stars: “Norma Shearer”

TCM, starting at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s an extra-special remembrance of at this time’s SUTS honoree, Oscar-winning actress Norma Shearer, as at this time additionally marks the 118th anniversary of her start (she was born Aug. 10, 1902; died June 12, 1983). The day contains Shearer’s Best Actress Oscar-winning efficiency in The Divorcee (1930), in addition to her Best Actress Oscar-nominated performances in A Free Soul (1931), The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934), Romeo and Juliet (1936) and Marie Antoinette (1938). Among different classics, you’ll additionally see Shearer headlining a heavy-hitting all-female forged that additionally contains Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell in The Women (1939).

NBA Basketball

ESPN & TNT, starting at 6:30pm Live

ESPN and TNT cut up an NBA primetime doubleheader with the Toronto Raptors vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN, adopted by the Denver Nuggets vs. the L.A. Lakers on TNT.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, starting at 8pm

Day 2 of Shark Week 2020 options three hourlong premiere specials: Abandoned Waters, about how the COVID-19 disaster has given researchers an opportunity to check nice whites in Australia in an unprecedented method; ShaqAttack, with the return of Shaquille O’Neal to Shark Week; and Jaws Awakens, in regards to the seek for the biggest male nice white on the earth.

Botched: “Hopeful Transformations”

E!, 9pm

A Scarlett Johansson lookalike needs the docs to offer her a flawless booty, whereas Dr. Terry Dubrow helps a mother with creaseless breasts get the discount she’s tried to realize for 20 years. Meanwhile, a girl whose face is destroyed from a bike crash hopes surgical procedure with Dr. Paul Nassif will ease the emotional ache.

Love It or List It

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

HGTV’s smash hit collection, starring designer Hilary Farr and actual property professional David Visentin, returns with recent episodes. Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, humorous banter and intelligent, aggressive barbs, every episode will culminate with households answering the collection’ extremely anticipated query: Are you going to adore it or checklist it?

10 Things You Don’t Know

E!, 10pm

New Series!

Every week of this enjoyable, new half-hour collection will spotlight a celeb and depend down the 10 most unusual, unbelievable and shocking details you don’t learn about that individual. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and extra, the collection will uncover all of the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that proves stars actually are similar to us.

Into the Unknown: “The Mojave Sandman”

Travel Channel, 11pm

In the haunting and inhospitable desert of Southern California, Cliff Simon is in quest of the notorious Mojave Sandman. Sightings of a bushy, ape-like creature right here have made headlines for many years. But whereas Simon is set to make a contribution to the continued investigation, he more and more has the sensation that he’s the one being tracked.

Tuesday, August 11

Summer Under the Stars: “Sammy Davis Jr.”

TCM, starting at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The skills of legendary singer/dancer/actor Sammy Davis Jr. can be on full show in his debut Summer Under the Stars celebration. The lineup will, in fact, function Rat Pack classics like Ocean’s 11 (1960) and Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964). But different movies will even be spotlighted, together with Davis’ function movie debut in 1933’s Rufus Jones for President, in addition to the community premiere of Tap (1989), Davis’ closing function movie, during which he costarred with Gregory Hines and confirmed off his still-formidable tap-dancing abilities.

NBA Basketball

TNT, starting at 6:30pm Live

The Boston Celtics are in motion in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies in TNT’s first recreation of an NBA doubleheader. The nightcap has the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, starting at 8pm

Shark Week 2020 continues with the premiere specials Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, which explores probably the most treacherous and shark-infested waters within the Southern Hemisphere; Will Smith: Off the Deep End, which finds actor Will Smith dealing with his worry of sharks; and Great White Serial Killer Extinction, about a terrific white which will push the California sea otter to extinction with its predation.

Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Final

ESPN, 8pm Live

The MLS Is Back Tournament comes right down to the ultimate match tonight in Orlando, Fla. The profitable membership earns a spot within the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing viewers. Creator and govt producer Simon Cowell serves as choose together with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

For the primary time, the long-running sports activities collection will highlight two groups in a single season — the Los Angeles Chargers of the AFC West and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFC West. With entry to gamers’ and coaches’ assembly rooms, coaching rooms, residing quarters, and apply fields, Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will doc hours of conditioning practices and conferences, chronicling gamers as they compete for a roster spot and bond off the sphere.

World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 2”

NBC, 10pm

The closing six acts of the highest 12 take to the World of Dance stage for the primary time this season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. The judges will as soon as once more rating every efficiency based mostly on its artistry, approach, choreography, creativity and presentation. The high two scoring acts will transfer onto tomorrow’s World Final and turn into one step nearer to profitable the $1 million grand prize.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Summer Under the Stars: “Lana Turner”

TCM, starting at 6am

Catch a Classic!

One of probably the most glamorous and iconic symbols of Old Hollywood, legendary actress Lana Turner is well known in at this time’s SUTS movie lineup. The day begins with one in all her earlier roles, when she was nonetheless a youngster, in 1938’s Love Finds Andy Hardy. There are additionally loads of her extra well-known roles, together with her Best Actress Oscar-nominated flip within the basic 1957 melodrama Peyton Place; her starring function alongside Kirk Douglas in 1952’s The Bad and the Beautiful; and her portrayal of a quintessential film femme fatale within the 1946 movie noir The Postman Always Rings Twice.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, starting at 6:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader has the Toronto Raptors vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Clippers vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, starting at 8pm

Tonight’s premiere Shark Week 2020 specials are: Monsters Under the Bridge, which seeks what would be the largest hammerhead shark on the planet; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, which seeks out what could also be a large gathering floor for tiger sharks; and Great White Double Trouble, which appears at two populations of nice whites which may be a part of a rise in shark assaults off Australia.

Married at First Sight: “The Honeymoon Begins”

Lifetime, 8pm

In tonight’s new episode, {couples} get up in paradise and begin to be taught in regards to the individual they simply married. Some discover the trail to like pure whereas others discover it troublesome to push previous their consolation zones. One spouse believes her husband is probably not prepared for marriage — can he persuade her that he’s?

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 1”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from the earlier evening’s present will transfer on to the semifinals spherical of the competitors. Viewers can have one final probability to ship their favourite performer of the evening into the following spherical by taking part within the Dunkin’ Save through the use of the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “The End Is at Hand/What We’re Fighting For”

ABC, 9pm

Series Finale!

After seven seasons, the action-packed collection concludes tonight with a two-hour finale.

Final 24: “John Belushi”

AXS TV, 9pm

Before his demise from a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, John Belushi had already left a memorable legacy of comedy via his work on Saturday Night Live and in function movies like National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) and The Blues Brothers (1980). This episode of Final 24 makes use of dramatizations and archival footage to assist element the ultimate hours of the artist whose passing so younger nonetheless leaves many questioning what else may have been.

Tough as Nails: “Trash Day”

CBS, 9pm

In the brand new episode “Trash Day,” two crews every search for an necessary win within the group competitors when tasked with packing a transferring van, and opponents look to keep away from elimination throughout the person competitors by gathering and loading trash right into a transferring rubbish truck.

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When the faculty city of Charlottesville, Va., decides to take away its Confederate statues, white nationalists and their supporters descend for a collection of protests that culminate within the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Concerned residents protest the inflow of hate, together with paralegal Heather Heyer. When a person intentionally drives his automotive right into a crowd of counter-protesters, dozens are injured, and Heather is killed. On the third anniversary of her demise, this emotionally gripping two-hour particular permits viewers to listen to immediately from the victims about how the hateful actions of that fateful day left collateral harm for a lifetime.

World of Dance: “The World Final”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season four finale, the highest 4 acts take the stage for the final time within the World Final with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. Competing for the title of Best within the World, opponents’ performances can be scored based mostly on their artistry, approach, choreography, creativity and presentation. The high total scoring act can be topped this season’s champion and win the grand prize of $1 million.

Paranormal Nightshift

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Each episode of this collection recounts three terrifying tales of paranormal experiences encountered by individuals working the evening shift. In the collection premiere episode, a radio host’s dream job is threatened by the presence of two terrifying entities; a restaurant proprietor is confronted by the spirit of a lovelorn lady on Valentine’s Day; and ghostly footsteps and disembodied voices hang-out an empty bowling alley at evening.