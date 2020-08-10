Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek and Ariana Grande ship prayers and like to Beirut after explosion

She’s one of many world’s most well-known supermodels.

And on Tuesday, Naomi Campbell reacted to information of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, by sharing a photograph from a vogue shoot she did within the metropolis.

Alongside the image, the British magnificence, 50, wrote: ‘My ideas, prayers and love exit to the folks of Lebanon and their households,’ including a damaged coronary heart emoji.

Heartbroken: Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared a photograph from a vogue shoot she did in Beirut and despatched ‘ideas, prayers and love’ to the folks of Lebanon after huge explosion

Actress Salma Hayek additionally took to Instagram to ship ideas and prayers to these caught up within the devastating blast that left not less than 78 folks lifeless and 4,000 wounded.

The Frida star, 53, posted a picture of the explosion that occurred on the port in Beirut and shared: ‘Today two explosions devastated the capital of the already hurting Lebanon.

‘My damaged coronary heart goes out to all of the individuals who have misplaced family members and who’re within the affected areas of my beloved Beirut.’

‘My beloved Beirut’: Salma Hayek 53, posted a picture of the explosion that occurred on the metropolis’s port and shared: ‘My damaged coronary heart goes out to all of the individuals who have misplaced family members’

Disaster aid: Ariana Grande, 27, shared details about nonprofit Impact Lebanon and mentioned she’s donating to the charity and urged her followers to take action as nicely in the event that they’re capable of

Ariana Grande shared details about the nonprofit group Impact Lebanon that’s taking donations to assist with catastrophe aid.

The singer, 27, defined on her Instagram Story that she is donating to the charity and urged her followers to take action as nicely if they can.

‘My coronary heart, my love, my condolences are with Lebanon and everybody affected by the tragedy,’ she mentioned.

Other celebrities who posted the identical details about Impact Lebanon included Kylie Jenner, although and not using a private message, and Stella Maxwell, and a few like Heidi Klum shared the phrase Beirut written in white in opposition to a black background with a blood crimson tear.

Kate Hudson posted: ‘It’s so unhappy to see one thing so devastating and breaks my coronary heart for everybody who’s affected. Sending love and prayers.’

Heartfelt: Kate Hudson posted a touching message in regards to the tragedy to her Instagram Story

No phrases: Model and TV character Heidi Klum shared this picture of the phrase Beirut in white in opposition to a black background with a blood crimson tear

Tragedy: Former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev despatched prayers

‘Crying’: Actress and comedienne Amy Schumer saved her social media message simpl

The explosion occurred at 6:18 p.m. native time on Tuesday producing an enormous mushroom cloud and a shock wave that shattered home windows and broken buildings for miles.

The blast was so highly effective it was felt in Cyprus which is 120 miles away.

Authorities in Lebanon have mentioned it was attributable to the ignition of an enormous retailer of ammonium nitrate that was saved in a warehouse on the port.

The president of Lebanon has declared three days of mourning for the victims.

‘So fearful’: Singer Bebe Rexha was among the many celebrities who posted photographs of the massive blast that devastated Lebanon’s capital metropolis

Influence: Kourtney Kardashian inspired her social media followers to donate to aid efforts

So a lot destruction: Sunrise on Wednesday revealed the extent of the devastation attributable to the blast that produced a shock wave that shattered home windows and broken buildings for miles

Tragedy: At least 78 folks have been reported lifeless and 4,000 wounded with many lacking as restoration efforts proceed. The Lebanese president has declared three days of mourning

Trying to assist: Former Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared an attraction for blood donations made by the Lebanese Red Cross