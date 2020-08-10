National Handloom Day: Janhvi Kapoor says mother Sridevi’s saree is her favorite, Priyanka Chopra goes ‘vocal for handmade’ – bollywood

On National Handloom Day, which recognises the contribution of handloom weavers and artisans, a number of Bollywood celebrities shared photos of themselves carrying handloom sarees. Janhvi Kapoor posted an image in a saree that belonged to her mom, late actor Sridevi, and revealed that it was her ‘favourite and most special’ saree.

“Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade @pmoindia @narendramodi @smritiiraniofficial @ministryoftextilesgoi,” she captioned the image.

Janhvi had worn the saree to the 65th National Film Awards in 2018, when she, her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor accepted the National Award that was posthumously given to Sridevi for her efficiency in Mom.

Priyanka Chopra shared an image of herself carrying a lime inexperienced jamdani saree, which she wore when she obtained the Padma Shri in 2016. She wrote on Twitter, “Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let’s lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Handmade @smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery.”

Vidya Balan shared an image in an orange and pink saree and urged everybody to help weavers by carrying their creations. “On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India’sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love,” she wrote.

Dia Mirza additionally posted a saree photograph and stated that she was pleased with the ‘rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles’. She wrote, “Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let’s celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree. #NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal.”

