New this week: Selena Gomez, Jason Sudeikis & Gloria Estefan

MOVIES

— “ Boys State”: One of the largest gross sales from this 12 months’s Sundance Film Festival, this documentary takes us into an American Legion-sponsored management experiment the place 1,100 teenage boys head to Austin, Texas to “run” for governor. Described as a “political coming-of-age story,” “Boys State,” on Apple TV+ Friday, is an entertaining and eye-opening glimpse at politics, youth and presumably our future.

— “Project Power”: Missing new superhero pics? Netflix has one up its sleeve in “Project Power,” hitting the streamer Friday. From the “Catfish” filmmaking staff Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (who additionally directed the underrated thriller “Nerve,” with Emma Roberts), “Project Power” imagines a world the place a capsule may give momentary superpowers. Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star.

— Hit the street with Wim Wenders: German director Wim Wenders turns 75 this week and the Criterion Channel is celebrating with a “Directed by” sequence, out there Sunday. In these canine days of quarantine August, whether or not you’ve escaped for the open street or just dream of doing so, let Wenders and cinematographer Robby Müller take you on a cinematic street journey together with his cadre of misplaced souls and searchers. My splendid double function begins with a visit by means of Germany as a photographer tries to assist a younger woman discover her household in “Alice in the Cities,” and ends within the American southwest as Harry Dean Stanton involves phrases with what he’s misplaced in “Paris, Texas.”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— To Brazil, with love: The icon Gloria Estefan takes on Brazilian sounds on her new album popping out Thursday. The 18-track “Brazil305,” her first launch in seven years, consists of 14 songs which might be new variations of Estefan classics with new preparations thanks to assist from musicians from the Brazilian state Bahia. The album additionally honors Estefan’s Miami roots — therefore 305 in its title — fusing two worlds to create an album filled with rhythm and fervour.

— Skip Marley is conserving the household identify alive, and he’ll launch his debut EP, “Higher Place,” on Friday. With the H.E.R.-assisted groove “Slow Down,” the 24-year-old grandson of the legendary Bob Marley has change into the primary Jamaican-born artist to prime Billboard’s grownup R&B songs chart and the primary Jamaican-born act to achieve the Top 15 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart since 2006. Marley, who has labored with Katy Perry and Major Lazer, collaborates with Rick Ross, Ari Lennox and uncle Damian Marley on the seven-song “Higher Love.” Bob’s vocals seem on the title monitor.

— Multi-platinum nation singer Kane Brown has launched varied singles this 12 months, and people songs might be featured on his new seven-song mixtape popping out Friday. “Mixtape Vol. 1” will embrace the nation hit “Cool Again,” “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid, the John Legend duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” and “Worldwide Beautiful,” Brown’s tune about world peace that was launched within the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and different Black folks. The mixtape will embrace three unreleased songs: “Worship You,” “BFE” and “Didn’t Know What Love Was.”

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— “Coronavirus and the Classroom,” a week-long NBC News and MSNBC sequence, features a prime-time particular geared toward serving to college students, dad and mom and teaches with the return to high school. “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt will host this system airing at eight p.m. EDT Thursday on NBC and out there on the streaming service NBC News NOW. As a part of the sequence, “Today” will air ongoing training studies and dedicate the primary half of the present’s eight a.m. EDT hour Thursday to the subject. On MSNBC, Craig Melvin is anchoring the persevering with weekly sequence “Pandemic: Back To School,” at 11 a.m. EDT Mondays.

— Selena Gomez is on new turf — the kitchen — in “Selena + Chef,” a 10-episode cooking sequence that debuts Thursday on the HBO Max streaming service. The music star and actor is joined by cooks together with Angelo Sosa, Nancy Silverton and Roy Choi as she tries out new dishes with suggestions from the professionals. While showcasing for viewers the “struggle and the joy of learning to cook,” the sequence will spotlight food-related charities and assist elevate funds for them, HBO Max stated.

— Can an American soccer coach with a small-time school profession make it as a professional soccer coach in England? Will his efforts to succeed be humorous? The reply could also be present in “Ted Lasso,” a brand new Apple TV+ sequence starring Jason Sudeikis because the character he performed in NBC Sports promotions for the Premier League. Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) are producing the sequence whose solid consists of Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. The first three episodes debut Friday, with new episodes launched on consecutive Fridays.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

