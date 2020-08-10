People Are Hating on Ariana Grande’s ‘Victorious’ Character Cat Valentine

As a well-liked hip-hop trio, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of the mumble rap group Migos have at all times been using the crest of a super-high wave of success. But that wave got here crashing all the way down to earth lately after Migos alleged that their very own lawyer had cheated them out of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. The group sued him for malpractice. Their lawyer Damien Granderson has been their lawyer since 2013, however since he additionally represents the document label Quality Control Music, the group declare that he used his place to barter offers with 300 Entertainment and Capitol Music that left their document label with a disproportionate compensation, though it was on the expense of Migos.

Migos complained that resulting from Granderson’s conflicts of curiosity, the document deal “would allow Capitol to distribute all albums that QCM produced and that QCM was actually profiting far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson personally presented to Migos for immediate execution.” They additionally claimed that their lawyer “failed to disclose both the complete nature of his relationship with QCM and the complete nature of the conflict in representing both QCM and Migos.” He additionally apparently made them signal “terms that were unconscionable for Migos” in an amended 2018 distribution cope with Capitol.

After Migos sued for hundreds of thousands in damages, CEO of Quality Control Music, Pierre “Pee” Thomas posted a prolonged put up on Instagram that voiced his disappointment with Migos. Thomas acknowledged, “It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us.” The latter refers back to the tragic dying of Lil Marlo, the Atlanta rapper who was signed to QCM.

He continued, “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego. The problem that I have been struggling with in this business as a Black man is jealousy, hate, division, and lack of communication. I was a millionaire before I got in the music business and for me to know the sacrifices I have made for the people that I have invested in and put every dollar, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense.”

He then emphatically acknowledged, “I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices. I am a student of this game and I have watched several Black record label owners get destroyed by the same things that I am facing right now. This is why a majority of the people in this business end up in financial turmoil and ultimately fail to reach their full potential.”

He signed off on a optimistic word: “It is hard enough to be fighting and battling with corporations and the powers that be, I am not doing it with those who I consider family. I love my artists and I love my team. Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable. I wish my whole team more money, more blessings, and continued success.”

Fans had been understandably shocked by the information, with one saying — “DAMN. Migos and QC are beefing. Oldest story in the book but never thought I’d see it happen to them.” Another dissatisfied fan famous, “This Migos and QCM beef doesn’t sit right with me,” whereas one other remarked, “Never bite the hand that fed you.”

Another fan famous, “What a b***h move! Pee is hella corny for that. Migos quietly handling their business and the CEO is being a messy b***h.” However, different followers had been praising the QCM CEO’s “classy” tackle the state of affairs, saying “Mature response, we like to see it.” Other supporters had been saying, “It’s Crazy How Black People Can Never Stay United. I Hope Y’all Work This Out As A FAMILY! F*** The Money!” Another observer concluded, “Man, 2020 is just getting worse, I hope they can all work this out together.”

You can learn Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s full put up on Instagram by clicking right here.

