Premier League awards: End-of-season finalists introduced

The Premier League introduced its end-of-season awards finalists in 4 classes on Friday, with voting set to stay open by way of 1 pm ET on Monday, Aug. 10.

Here’s a take a look at the finalists for the 4 key awards, and a prediction of who will take dwelling each…

Premier League Player of the Season

Finalists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liveprool), Danny Ings (Southampton), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Nick Pope (Burnley), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Who will win? First issues first, Footballer of the Year — which was gained by Henderson, in line with the Football Writers’ Association — and Player of the Season are very totally different awards. FotY awards have sometimes gone to the person deemed most vital to the title-winning crew; PotS usually goes to probably the most excellent particular person performer. Thus, De Bruyne ought to obtain someplace between 96 and 98 % of the vote. The Belgian’s 20 assists tied the PL document (Thierry Henry, 2002-03) and he chipped in with one other baker’s dozen targets. No one else’s numbers even strategy that degree of absurdity, so let’s simply pause for a second and think about how far City would have completed the season behind Liverpool with out De Bruyne going superhuman.

Premier League Young Player of the Season

Finalists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Man United), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Anthony Martial (Man United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United)

Who will win? It goes with out saying the Pulisic takes this award for the post-Project Restart interval of the season, however did he do sufficient over the course of the whole season to edge out, say, Alexander-Arnold, who was a real distinction maker for not solely the league champions, but additionally one of the dominant sides in PL historical past? Probably not. Plus, how uncommon is it {that a} defender — not to mention a full again — will get his due credit score when the awards are handed out? It takes a very particular participant to place forth a very particular season to earn that form of recognition as a full again, and Alexander-Arnold checked each of these containers in 2019-20.

Premier League Manager of the Season

Finalists: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City), Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

Who will win? Through 30 video games performed, Sheffield United sat seventh within the desk and had been simply two factors out of fifth place — on the time, regarded as a Champions League place with Man City’s impending, however since-lifted, European ban — which most likely made Chris Wilder the slight favourite for Manager of the Season. Unfortunately, the Blades misplaced 4 of their last eight video games and slipped to ninth — nonetheless a exceptional first season within the PL, however simply far sufficient exterior of Europe — and plenty of, many months in the past — that almost all voters will probably neglect their good begin to the season. Frank Lampard will probably obtain a justifiable share of the vote given Chelsea’s switch ban, the exceedingly youthful nature of the Chelsea squad and qualifying for Champions League — and rightly so — however there stays one probably, and maybe runaway, winner: Klopp. Call it a “career achievement” award should you should, however anybody who considers the state of Liverpool when Klopp took over in 2015, and compares that to the place they’re now, will vote for Klopp within the blink of a watch.

Premier League Goal of the Season

Finalists: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton), Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United), Kevin De Bruyne no. 1, v. Newcastle (Man City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Matej Vydra (Burnley), Bruno Fernandes (Man United), Kevin De Bruyne no. 2, v. Norwich City (Man City)

Hit the hyperlink above and watch all of the targets, then let’s have a debate within the feedback.

Who will win? Given his otherworldly recognition again dwelling in South Korea, it’s straightforward to see the votes flooding in for Son, whose solo objective in opposition to Burnley was spectacular from the primary yard all the best way to the 75th. That’s the simple and apparent reply, however should you’re in search of one thing of a dark-horse candidate, De Bruyne’s blast in opposition to Newcastle, attributable to not solely the chest management but additionally the peak at which he strikes the ball and bangs it off the underside of the crossbar, is the probably first runner-up.

