Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says quarantine time has been a ‘blessing’ and helped her being inventive

LOS ANGELES: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is counting her blessings in quarantine as she realises that she is in a “great spot” in comparison with so many individuals world wide. The “Baywatch” star, who’s at present in Los Angeles together with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, stated she is “doing okay”.
“I’ve to say, I really feel very blessed to be in such a great place in comparison with so many individuals on the planet. We’re wholesome, family and friends are wholesome, and I’ve had time to actually be inventive. So I’ve to say this has been a blessing,” Priyanka instructed Entertainment Tonight.
Helping each other throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the necessity of the hour, she added.
“What’s necessary proper now’s to do one thing, and anybody can do one thing. The level is, the world is breaking, in every single place on the planet. So even when you perform a little bit, it goes actually far.
“Food shelters, donations, sponsoring schooling… all of these issues are necessary. I feel everybody must be pondering of that individually and collectively.”
The 38-year-old actor stated the world is going through an “insane, intense” time, however the disaster is a chance for folks to point out their humanity.
“It’s nearly been six, seven months, we’re in August already, and that is loopy. You look again and see how adversity has affected so many elements of the world and so many individuals on the planet who needed to take care of poverty, starvation, greater than even COVID,” she stated.
“It’s an insane, intense time however that is the time to point out our humanity I really feel. This is the time for humanity to come back collectively, and in 10 years, we’ll look again at the moment and actually query and surprise, who reacted and the way? This is a testomony to what the human spirit can do. I feel it is actually nice to steer within the course of serving to and positivity,” she added.
