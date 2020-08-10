Refused Record Music for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Video Game Band

Refused as soon as gave us The Shape of Punk to Come. Now, in 2020, they’re able to form the stylings of “Cyberpunk” to come back, offering the music for the band Samurai within the extremely anticipated new online game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 units you proper right into a harmful megacity sooner or later, permitting you to play as a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind implant that gives the important thing to immortality. As you would possibly anticipate, there’s some fairly nice music throughout the recreation itself as properly.

Within the world of Cyberpunk 2077, one of many key figures is the band Samurai with a really acquainted trying character named Johnny Silverhand. This is the place Refused is available in, recording the music for the band and giving them that edge wanted to suit the temper of the dystopian future.

In advance of the online game launch this fall, we had an opportunity to talk with Refused vocalist Dennis Lyxzen, who shared his experiences delving into the Cyberpunk 2077 world, discussing among the challenges and expressing his fascination for taking up this new musical experiment with the band. Check out the chat beneath and you can even pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right here.

How did you first come to be concerned with the Cyberpunk 2070 recreation?



It’s fairly insane given the extent of hugeness with this complete mission. They received in contact with me on an Instagram DM, which is fairly wild. Someone wrote me, and I get numerous messages, and somebody was like, ‘Hey, we’re doing this online game. Would you wish to be a voice within the recreation or would you wish to be a part of this?’ I’m not a gamer, so I simply handed it on to my administration and so they had been like, ‘Holy shit, this is a huge deal.’

So then we mentioned sure and we began speaking and so they needed to do that band Samurai within the recreation form of primarily based on Refused. So we simply figured what higher approach than to only have Refused be Samurai. We ended up doing that and it was fairly superior.

What had been you proven prematurely? Were you given any notes or proven any of the gameplay?

The composer and director of the sport had a reasonably clear thought of what they needed the music to be like, which was form of like a futuristic model of Refused. But when writing the lyrics and developing with the themes for the songs, they did ship me a bunch of the Cyberpunk materials and confirmed us some concepts behind the sport and the ebook and every part, so I needed to dig in somewhat bit and study in regards to the Cyberpunk mythology and perceive what that was all about so [I] may write the lyrics to it.

Usually whenever you write lyrics, you write it out of your perspective. You write it from stuff you see on this world, however this time we needed to write stuff that was positively not of this world, so there was positively a unique strategy to it as a result of the composer knew what he needed out of the band.

Given our background and our agenda and our political concepts and our DIY perspective towards how we strategy music, I believe it simply made numerous sense to attach us to Samurai.

Did recording as Samurai provide you with some freedoms that perhaps you wouldn’t have had in any other case?

Of course. We stepped into the position of being an imaginary band. They positively gave us some freedom, and it didn’t decrease the bar, it simply moved it to a unique place. Usually for Refused it takes two years to file a file, and the recording on these songs had been truly carried out in two weeks, from the time that P.T. Adamczyk got here from Warsaw to Stockholm to satisfy with Kris [Steen] and David [Sandstrom] and so they recorded fundamental monitoring and despatched stuff as much as me and I did vocals. So it was all carried out in two weeks.

That was only a course of that we’re not used to, which was additionally liberating. This is being carried out proper now. I believe we generally tend to tinker with issues endlessly. If it was as much as David and Kris the songs would by no means be finalized (laughs). They’re the kind of guys the place there’s at all times one other angle. So it was form of good to be in a state of affairs the place that is occurring proper now and we’re recording these songs. It was fairly refreshing.

Can you talk about the opposite band members’ tackle doing one thing that has a extra visible component to it?

Everyone was tremendous excited, and once I first received the query they requested in the event that they needed simply my voice. We thought perhaps we should always ask if Refused had been into it, nevertheless it was simply on the tail finish of ending up War Music, so we thought everybody may be burned out. But David and Kris, as the primary songwriters, they each had toyed with the concept they want to write music for video games or TV or stuff like that, so once we received this opportunity, they jumped on it.

This was so superior because it was one thing they had been desirous to do for some time, after which we may do it as a band collectively. It video games a sure freedom and an opportunity to do issues in a different way, however everybody was enthusiastic about this concept when it fell into our lap.

Keanu Reeves Speaks About What’s Cool in Cyberpunk 2077

Who is Johnny Silverhand inside this recreation and might you speak about your ideas when you noticed the well-known actor who was going to be presenting your music?

He positively is among the extra necessary characters within the recreation. He’s form of a revolutionary, rogue, punk form of character. They instructed me in regards to the character and the mythology behind it and what it was going to be about and the band in connection to him, after which in the future a pal texted me and requested, ‘Is this your song?’

It was once they introduced that Keanu Reeves was within the recreation and it was our music within the background. So I texted my pal again and was like, ‘Am I singing the Keanu Reeves parts?’ and so they had been like, ‘Yes.’ I used to be like, ‘Holy shit! That’s fairly cool.’ Yeah, it was a really sudden bonus.

Getting into a few of these songs. “Chipping In” may be very a lot a name to arms, with an ideal punk vibe however some funk swing in there. Can you talk about the music and what you had been attempting to perform with the way it matches within the recreation?

It’s humorous as a result of there’s a bunch of songs within the Cyberpunk ebook or mythos and one of many songs in there’s referred to as ‘Chippin’ In.’ They had an early demo for the music already nevertheless it sounded extra like Aerosmith or one thing like that. But the CD Projekt Red individuals had been like, ‘We really want this song ‘Chippin’ In’’ So we determined we needed to do it actually anthem and such as you mentioned, a name to arms. But the concept and mythology was one thing that comes from the mythology of Cyberpunk already.

You talked about the mythology. How a lot analysis did you find yourself doing and was there something that form of stunned you the extra you learn into it?

There was somewhat bit, however I want I’d carried out extra analysis. They despatched me a bunch of stuff that was related to the concepts they needed for the songs, so I learn up on that, nevertheless it’s now over a 12 months in the past since I recorded it, so it’s now somewhat imprecise to me. When you’re an artist, you do stuff and also you form of transfer on.

But yeah, I did look into it and it’s a cool story, and we’ll at all times have the Billy Idol file, (laughs).

I additionally needed to hit on “The Ballad of Buck Ravers,” which is a darkish monitor. The whole drudgery of the company work world and craving to flee it ….

I believe numerous the topical matter may be very Refused-esque, however you must shift it to this totally different world. That was one of many challenges of writing these songs. Every band that you simply do has a unique language in the way you current issues and Refused has a really distinct language, so whenever you begin to write, you write in that language. But once we despatched lyrics round, it was like, ‘Well you can’t say this as this doesn’t apply to this world.’

So we needed to discover this very wage slave revolutionary music that we may do as Refused, however set it in a unique actuality the place the phrases of your oppression or lust for freedom are totally different and the terminology is totally different. So it was fairly attention-grabbing to be thrown into one thing the place you couldn’t actually use your language or you may use half of your language and the opposite half you needed to kind of regulate to this actuality.

I keep in mind penning this one lyric and being instructed, ‘These words don’t exist on this future.’ It was like, ‘Oh shit.’ (laughs). It was actually fairly thrilling to try this.

Samurai, “The Ballad of Buck Ravers”

Because it is a dystopian future that we’re taking a look at …

Now it simply seems like the longer term (laughs). But sure, it’s a dystopian future, however the way it’s divided is barely totally different from what now we have in the present day. There’s no actual politicians, there’s simply corpos who run the world, which is form of like how it’s in the present day with companies operating issues and having economical energy. It’s only a totally different future and you must strategy it in a different way.

Since you recorded the music some time in the past, I’m assuming you’ve seen how the sport seems and the way the music matches in. What’s your response to what you’ve seen?

It seems fairly superb. It’s such an bold recreation and the scope of it’s so huge with the entire mythology round it. Plus there’s a lot pleasure across the recreation. It’s attention-grabbing to see how as a band, Refused, there’s like a brand new music, a brand new single and the affect that that can have. But then you definately put out a music as a fictitious band in a recreation and it’s superb how large that affect is. It’s fairly fascinating.

I used to be in Warsaw with my different band INVSN and we went to the CD Projekt Red headquarters and so they confirmed me stuff from the sport, how they included the sounds and I received to see how they composed the music. It’s fairly superb in how large that’s and the way cool it’s to be a part of one thing that’s going to be a pop cultural landmark. That’s fairly superior.

Samurai, “Never Fade Away”

I had learn the place punk and hardcore launched you to artwork and literature. Can you’re taking me again into the previous and the way music has lead you to increase your horizons in several elements of tradition?

I grew up a working class child in the course of Sweden. I nonetheless dwell right here, within the north of Sweden and my mother and father weren’t into tradition and my mother and father weren’t into politics or artwork or something. When I found music, particularly punk and hardcore, it opened up the concept something is feasible.

I used to be a complete faculty dropout. I used to be a kind of youngsters that didn’t have the eye span to go to high school, however when music got here alongside it educated me. It made me inquisitive about artwork, it made me inquisitive about tradition, it made me inquisitive about all this stuff that after appeared out of attain for me as a teenager, trigger I didn’t have that in my household.

The outdated Bruce Springsteen data taught me greater than I received taught in class. It opened my world to all these totally different concepts and political concepts and every part. It’s a kind of issues the place discovering any such music was the large defining second of my complete life.

While I’ve received you as properly, I did wish to ask about Refused. You’ve received an ideal file with War Music, however then the pandemic hit and it’s form of tousled 2020. Where does the band stand in the meanwhile?

That’s the unhappy factor about this pandemic factor is that Refused is a kind of offers the place it’s an on and off factor for us. So for 2021, everybody already had different plans. It’ll be a kind of issues the place we did half a marketing campaign of War Music, however now we have some stuff popping out. There is new music popping out after the summer season, a BBC Session and another stuff that we’re engaged on. We’re going to do some extra music, however I’m undecided how we’re going to proceed with selecting up the marketing campaign. As of now, I believe the longer term is fairly unwritten for everybody. People are attempting to be optimistic and say perhaps after the summer season, however I don’t actually see that taking place but. So it’s a little bit of a multitude truly for us.

You talked about 2021 being deliberate for different issues. Did you may have one thing within the works for subsequent 12 months?

Yes, I’ve this different band INVSN. We’ll have one other file popping out late this 12 months or early subsequent 12 months a while. I even have this band Fake Names with some outdated punk individuals and we put out a file in May and I believe we’re going to attempt to work on that.

I do know that Mattias is doing a little scoring. David is writing a novel. Kris is a director, so everyone seems to be doing one thing and also you simply refill your calendar. So 2020 was going to be the Refused 12 months. But we’ll see how every part performs out. We don’t understand how something goes to occur but, however that’s how life is typically.

Our because of Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen for the interview. Be looking out for Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox One, PS4 and private computer systems on Nov. 19, 2020. Pre-orders for the sport, which incorporates music from Refused because the band Samurai, are presently underway at this location. You may also try the model new music, “A Like Supreme,” that simply dropped in the present day (Aug. 10) beneath:

Samurai, “A Like Supreme”