Reign Disick sported a special haircut earlier than shaving his head – The Independent News

Son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Reign Disick, had one other look earlier than getting his head shaved not too long ago. The 5-year-old had his hair lengthy beforehand, previous his shoulders. THEMENSGROOMER founder Jason Schneidman stated that the boy at first had stored a few of his hair earlier than shaving all of it off in his first haircut. Schneidman posted a slideshow of Reign’s hair transformation on his salon’s Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption: “1? Long? 2? Leo? 3? BUZZ.”

Reign is seen along with his hair right down to his waist after which following with a shorter haircut within the subsequent shot. The third picture exhibits Reign fortunately flaunting his shaved head whereas posing with Scott and Schneidman. “All boy 💙!! #Reign,” Schneidman wrote within the caption, tagging Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37. “thank you for the honors of his first haircut!” Reign’s mom, Kourtney additionally shared a photograph of Reign’s new ‘do, writing on her Instagram, “I am not ok.”

Nevertheless, the brand new look is appreciated amongst her followers together with Kim Kardashian West who commented that Reign seems so good-looking. Hailey Baldwin wrote that Reign seemed the cutest whereas Adrienne Bailon gushed that he seemed like a cutie. Kacey Musgraves commented, “✨ Angel baby ✨.” Scott confirmed off Reign’s new look on Wednesday with a photograph of Reign swimming in a pool. He captioned the picture, “Play on playa.”

Back in April, Kourtney defended herself when on-line trolls condemned her for not giving Reign a haircut. Kourtney had posted photographs of her household’s Easter celebration with a clip of Reign reacting to his Easter basket. A commenter wrote: “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.” Kourtney then responded saying that Reign had essentially the most beautiful hair on Earth.

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she added, quoting her now-iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians catchphrase. She additionally retaliated over her son’s hair final yr when one other commenter instructed her that she “really need to cut his hair.”

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney wrote again. “He is a happy boy.”

All three of Kourtney and Scott’s youngsters have rocked longer hairstyles up to now. Their 10-year-old son Mason grew out his hair in his youthful days however opted for an edgy look that was shaved on one aspect and lengthy on the opposite in 2015. 8-year-old Penelope had her first trim in February 2019.

/TISG

