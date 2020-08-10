Richest superhero stars | Gallery

By Cara Sprunk

5:11am PDT, Aug 10, 2020

Superhero motion pictures make financial institution. 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” turned the best grossing movie of all time when it earned practically $Three billion {dollars} on the worldwide field workplace — three different movies within the Marvel collection additionally seem on the listing of the highest 10 highest grossing movies of all time. In honor of “Avengers” franchise star Chris Hemsworth’s 36th birthday on Aug. 11, 2020, Wonderwall.com is looking on the richest stars who play superheroes, beginning with the Aussie actor, who’s spent a lot of the final decade enjoying Thor. He debuted as a Marvel superhero for a $150,000 paycheck, which is nothing in comparison with what he is making now. For “Avengers: Infinity War,” Chris pocketed $15 million — and he could have earned as much as $30 million for “Thor: Ragnarok.” Forbes has reported his earnings as $37 million in 2014, $27 million in 2015, $31.5 million in 2017 and $64.5 million in 2018. Keep studying to see what different actors have raked in main {dollars} enjoying superheroes… RELATED: Celebs who come from wealthy households

Playing Iron Man has been terribly worthwhile for Robert Downey Jr. Starting in 2008, he headlined the “Iron Man” motion pictures and appeared in three “Avengers” ensemble movies plus “Captain America: Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” They’ve stored him busy: Between 2015 and 2019, the one movies he appeared in have been ones through which he performed Iron Man or Tony Stark. For “Avengers: Endgame,” RDJ earned a reported $75 million between his $20 million wage and earnings from a back-end deal primarily based on field workplace success (the film earned $2.7 billion worldwide). That $20 million wage was an enormous bump from the primary movie he did, the place he agreed to a $500,000 paycheck. It was a superb gamble to just accept the decrease wage initially as he is since earned lots of of thousands and thousands of {dollars}. RELATED: Our favourite feminine superheroes

Chris Pratt transitioned from comic to superhero in 2014 when he starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and has raked in main dough ever since (he is constantly appeared on Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid Actors listing since 2015). Chris, who performs Star-Lord, has reprised his function in three extra movies with a fourth, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” within the works. His authentic wage was round $1.5 million, however he is now reportedly within the eight-figure vary for his Marvel gigs. RELATED: Marvel superheroes, sidekicks, antiheroes and Avengers ranked

Ben Affleck has appeared as Batman and Bruce Wayne in three movies and there are reviews he is agreed to return to the DC Universe. In 2016, the 12 months of his first look within the iconic black go well with, Ben earned $43 million, in keeping with Forbes. For 2017’s “Justice League,” he elevated his movie earnings, as he was additionally an government producer on the film.

Vin Diesel voices Groot within the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” motion pictures. The 12 months the primary “Guardians” film got here out, he earned $54.5 million. While Vin’s function appears simple — he repeatedly says “I’m Groot” — he’s an integral a part of a film franchise that is introduced in billions of {dollars} on the worldwide field workplace, so he is making financial institution.

Gal Gadot received over superhero followers together with her titular efficiency in 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” for which she was paid $300,000. After proving that she’s a field workplace draw, she scored a $10 million payday for her work in “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is slated for a late-2020 launch. Her internet price will solely go up, as a 3rd “Wonder Woman” movie is alleged to already be within the works.

Between 2005 and 2008, Christian Bale performed Batman within the Christopher Nolan-helmed Dark Knight trilogy. It’s been reported that for his second portrayal in “The Dark Knight,” he was paid $10 million plus a $20 million bonus. For the third movie, “The Dark Knight Rises,” he obtained a increase to $15 million. He might have continued enjoying Batman however reportedly turned down an enormous $50 million payday to proceed with the character. “We have been extremely lucky to get to make three. That’s sufficient. Let’s not get grasping,” he instructed Entertainment Weekly.

Jason Momoa made his superhero debut in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” as Aquaman. He returned for 2017’s “Justice League” in an expanded function and in 2018 headlined his personal “Aquaman” movie. He’ll even be in 2021’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” For the primary “Justice League,” Jason was reportedly paid $four million; he acquired a hefty bump in his paycheck to $14 million for “Aquaman.”

Ryan Reynolds was paid $2 million for “Deadpool,” which ended up being a smash success. Because of his back-end deal, he was capable of enhance that, because the movie grossed practically $800 million, to a virtually $10 million payday. Given that “Deadpool 2” earned much more cash than the unique, we will solely assume Ryan’s doing fairly effectively financially.

Scarlett Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff — aka Black Widow — was launched in “Iron Man 2” and she or he has appeared in quite a few movies inside the “Avengers” and “Captain America” franchises as Black Widow since. For 2020’s standalone movie “Black Widow,” Scarlett is reportedly making no less than $15 million. Like a lot of her colleagues, her preliminary earnings from Marvel Universe initiatives began “low” — she was reportedly paid simply $400,000 for her first look.

Playing Clark Kent and Superman has stored Henry Cavill busy since 2013 in 4 movies: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” For his debut, he was paid a modest $300,000, however the Brit ended up pocketing a reported $14 million between the movies due to back-end earnings and endorsements.

Mark Ruffalo has been appearing for the reason that late 1980s, however his function within the “Avengers” motion pictures are by far his most high-profile. Since 2012, he is performed Bruce Banner and Hulk in “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” For the primary movie, he earned roughly $2 million, however by “Endgame,” he was regarded as making nearer to $15 million.

Paul Rudd has performed Ant-Man in 4 motion pictures since 2015: “Ant Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Between 2018 and 2019 — when “Endgame” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” got here out — Paul took residence a reported $41 million, which he earned not just for his appearing work however his Marvel revenue participation and writing credit score on “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Chris Evans has appeared in 11 movies as Steve Rogers/Captain America following the discharge of 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” For the primary film, Chris earned $1 million, and after that, he is seen his paychecks enhance to $15 million for one film.

Jeremy Renner first performed Hawkeye in 2011’s “Thor” and has since appeared on display screen because the Avenger 4 extra occasions. His first displaying was a cameo, however he is labored his means up, scoring a $Three million paycheck for “Avengers” adopted by $6.1 million in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” He’s accomplished two movies since and contemplating his co-workers’ escalating paydays, it is clear he is additionally been rising his earnings with every film too.

Tobey Maguire performed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three motion pictures between 2002 and 2007. He was mentioned to have earned $four million for the primary movie, $17.5 million plus back-end earnings for the second movie and $15 million plus back-end earnings for “Spider-Man 3.” He made out higher than his successor, Andrew Garfield, who solely earned $500,000 for his first flip within the Spidey go well with.

Samuel L. Jackson, who performs Nick Fury within the Marvel Universe, may not have the biggest function within the franchise, however he is nonetheless scored some massive paychecks. The prolific actor, who sometimes takes residence $10 to $20 million per a film, is alleged to have raked in $four to $6 million for his superhero motion pictures, even when he is simply making a cameo.

Chris Pine performs Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman’s good friend and love curiosity within the “Wonder Woman” movies starring Gal Gadot. While his wage for the primary two motion pictures within the franchise stays unknown, Chris seemingly took residence greater than Gal’s preliminary $300,000 wage, as he’d earned $6 million for a current “Star Trek” film.

Zoe Saldana joined the Marvel Universe in 2014 as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” For the primary movie within the franchise, she was reportedly paid a mere $100,000, however with revenue sharing and the movie’s unbelievable successes, she has little doubt been capable of negotiate and earn much more for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”