Rumor: Marvel Studios Eyeing Joel Kinnaman Type For Third Spider-Man Film, Possible Villain Role Teased

A brand new rumor particulars that Marvel Studios is eyeing a Joel Kinnaman kind to play reverse Spider-Man within the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

The rumor comes from Charles Murphy at Murphy’s Multiverse.

Murphy writes, “It appears that Marvel Studios is looking for a Joel Kinnaman-type for an unspecified role in the upcoming Untitled Spider-Man Sequel.”

Related: Boss Logic Imagines Aquaman’s Jason Momoa As Spider-Man Foe Kraven the Hunter

He then speculates that Kinnaman could possibly be enjoying Kraven the Hunter.

Murphy states, “Given all the rumors and speculation around what Spidey 3 will likely be about and what villains we are likely to see in it, it’s incredibly easy to make yourself believe that the studio wants this Kinnaman-type for a major role and one that fans are dying to see introduced in the film: Kraven…and I’ll be damned if Kinnaman isn’t perfect for it.”

Murphy does make clear that when he writes Joel Kinnaman it doesn’t imply they’re particularly in search of Joel Kinnaman, “Keep in mind that when studios say they want a “Kinnaman-type” or “Allison Brie-type” that’s NOT a sign that that’s the actor they’ve settled on.”

And whereas he speculates the function could possibly be Kraven, he cautions, ” As thrilling as that is, there are too many questions round it to take it as truth. Is the function truly Kraven? It’s unknown however if you begin piecing issues collectively it certain looks as if it.”

Related: New Rumor Reveals Spider-Man 3 Title and Main Antagonist

A rumor again in March from 4Chan alleged to supply a lot of particulars for Marvel Studios upcoming movie. In that rumor was potential details about the third Spider-Man movie together with the movie’s alleged title in addition to the primary villains for the movie.

The rumor claimed the movie could be titled Spider-Man: Home Run and that they had been trying to have Scorpion and Kraven the Hunter as the primary villains.

Related: Rumor: Alison Brie Cast As Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk

This 4Chan rumor additionally indicated that they had been Henry Cavill or Jason Momoa for the function of Kraven, but when they had been to tackle the function they must signal a non-compete clause.

Even additional again in January, a rumor from The Cinema Spot’s Emre Kaya indicated that Kraven the Hunter could be a part of the Sinister Six alongside Vulture, Silver Sable, Scorpion, Shocker, and Morbius.

Related: After Morbius Trailer, Sinister Six Members Rumored

Kaya would tweet out every member.

Looks like that is the Sinister Six within the MCU/SUMC:#MarvelStudios #Morbius pic.twitter.com/bsJlqMsKnc — Emre Kaya | Black Lives Still Matter (@Vullein) January 14, 2020

Related: Rumor: New Marvel And Sony Film Slated For October 2021 Release Date!

One would assume they must introduce Kraven sooner quite than later in the event that they did intend to have him turn into a part of the Sinister Six.

Related: Deathstroke and True Blood Actor Joe Manganiello Reveals Marvel Character He Wants to Play

If Kaya’s rumor pans out, it might be the primary time for this incarnation of the Sinister Six. Most Sinister Six groups embody Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Sandman. Doctor Octopus is often the chief.

The unique Sinister Six staff was led by Doctor Octopus and featured Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Sandman and Adrian Toomes aka Vulture.

Back in 2018, a Kraven the Hunter script was being labored on by screenwriter Richard Wenk.

Speaking with Discussing Film, Wenk shared some particulars in regards to the mission, “It’s an interesting world, a great character… He’s going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going come face-to-face with Spider-Man.”

Related: Artist Dan Mora Mashes Up Spider-Man With The Power Rangers, Creates Spider Rangers

He did point out again in October 2018 that he was simply starting the method. He said, “I’m just beginning it. I’m beginning the process. And because it’s a big IP Marvel world, there’s lots of hurdles to overcome before you can start writing, to crack the right story, and get the right tone.”

He elaborated, “What’s nice about it is it’s a very grounded character. He’s doesn’t have a lot of crazy superpowers and things like that. So he’s more grounded that fits sort of what I like to do. That’s as much as I know.”

Related: New Rumor Provides Details On Captain Marvel 2 Villains And Spider-Man’s Role In The Film!

Wenk did point out that he and Sony had been Kraven’s Last Hunt. He elaborated, “What we’re all circling is the infamous Kraven’s Last Hunt and whether this is the precursor to that movie or will include it. We’re talking about those things. And even the idea that Kraven could be like Kill Bill basically where there are two movies.”

Later Wenk did element that his script was an origin for Kraven. He defined, “It’s an origin story obviously. So it will be the first time people will see Kraven and not the last, but it’ll be the first one.”

What do you make of this rumor that Marvel Studios is in search of a Joel Kinnaman kind to play Kraven the Hunter? Do you assume that casting would work?

(Visited 19 occasions, 19 visits as we speak)