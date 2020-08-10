Selena Gomez reunites with Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie



Selena Gomez reunites with Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie (Picture: David Henrie / Instagram)

Selena Gomez is bound plotting one thing as she has simply gone and reunited along with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie.

The duo performed the siblings Justin and Alex Russo within the Disney Channel hit, and now eight years after the sitcom got here to an finish, the celebs have lastly bought again collectively.

Sharing a video of their reunion, David might be seen hiding behind a fake hedge as he raises his hand as much as his mouth earlier than buzzing to himself.

Smoothly shifting his digital camera across the different facet of the foliage, Selena could possibly be seen smiling as she too hummed on the digital camera.

In the caption, the 31-year-old actor wrote ‘Hmm,’ earlier than tagging the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker.

Right on cue, followers rushed to the feedback part the place they begged the celebs for a reboot.

‘UHM HELLO!!?!??! ANSWERS PLEASE??? IM SCARED,’ one wrote whereas one other demanded: ‘TELL US NOWWWWW.’

Yes the capitals are utterly vital.

Others had been simply as keen to search out out what was occurring: ‘IS THERE A NEW SEASON??’

And another person begged the pair to ‘spill’ no matter it’s they’re plotting.



What are they plotting? (Picture: Getty Images)

While there may be completely no affirmation of a reboot, David has teased that he has spoken with this singer concerning the prospect for a very long time.

‘Selena and I have a reboot, oh yeah,’ he advised ET Now throughout a visit to Disneyland.

‘We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal, however Selena and I sit and we speak about what would the reboot be. We have an entire take. We have an entire factor.’

Selena has additionally teased that many thrilling issues are on the way in which following a latest social media hiatus.

She advised her followers: ‘Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that a lot.

‘I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many thrilling issues arising that I can’t wait to share with all of you.’

Wizards of Waverly Place is accessible to stream now on Disney Plus.

