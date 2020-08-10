Selena Gomez REUNITES with Wizards of Waverly Place’s David Henrie; Justin Bieber seems to be swanky in a purple beanie

David Henrie posted a video of his Wizards of Waverly Place reunion with Selena Gomez on Instagram. On the opposite hand, Justin Bieber was ready patiently for Toronto Maple Leafs’ match sporting a purple beanie and shared some swanky snaps on IG.

As promised to Selenators, Selena Gomez has a ton of surprises with regards to her upcoming work tasks. While the primary take a look at her HBO Max cooking actuality sequence Selena + Chef was shared lately, Gomez has additionally booked her tv return with Only Murders within the Building. The 28-year-old singer is the co-lead within the Hulu comedy sequence alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Now, it seems to be like Selena has another shock up her sleeve as she lately reunited together with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and bestie David Henrie.

Taking to Instagram, Henrie shared an intriguing video that includes himself and Gomez saying, “hmm,” whereas the latter has skilled lights surrounding her. It appears as if the outdated buddies have reunited to shoot for one thing particular and we will not assist however surprise what they’ve in retailer for followers. “Hmm @selenagomez,” David quipped as his caption whereas Selena reposted the video as her Instagram story. It will certainly be attention-grabbing to see what these greatest pals are as much as and realizing their shut friendship, it may be nothing wanting epic!

We’re loving this reunion!

On the opposite hand, we now have Justin Bieber, who regarded swanky sporting a purple beanie together with an outsized black tee, pink shorts and golden framed spherical sun shades and shared the snaps on Instagram for Beliebers to obsess over. “Me ready patiently for this leafs sport..,” Bieber wrote as his Instagram caption as he was ready to observe Toronto Maple Leafs’ match.

We’re loving the purple beanie look on JB!

Justin additionally shared one other IG publish on Black Lives Matter as he wrote, “LET’S CONTINUE TO SUPPORT AND FIGHT FOR OUR BLACK BROTHERS AND SISTERS WHO ARE SO OBVIOUSLY MARGINALIZED, PROFILED, BELITTLED, SILENCED AND MURDERED BEFORE OUR OWN EYES.”