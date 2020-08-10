Selena Gomez takes the warmth in her new HBO Max cooking present ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez is taking the warmth within the kitchen.

The singer-actress slices and dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Thursday, Aug. 13, on the brand new HBO Max streaming service. The 10-episode sequence was shot within the kitchen of Gomez’s new Los Angeles-area home. Her grandparents and two associates, who’ve been quarantining along with her, function style testers.

“I actually thought this may be one thing lighthearted as a result of I used to be getting positively down,” she stated in a current video convention. “Of course, there’s extra essential issues happening, however this was a chance to make one thing that might make individuals smile.”

Guiding Gomez remotely are cooks Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, Tonya Holland, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Candice Kumai, Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Silverton and Angelo Sosa. They coach her via making dishes reminiscent of Korean breakfast tacos, matcha chocolate chip cookies, spicy miso ramen, seafood tostada and cheese souffle.

There was nobody off-camera completely prepping the elements and Gomez did not glam up her clothes or make-up whereas chopping and stirring. Remote cameras arrange in her kitchen captured Gomez’s mishaps that embody flames within the oven and squirting juices. She wields sharp knives whereas fighting a slimy octopus and pulls organs out of a uncooked hen.

“I hope you are going to snort as a result of I appear like a idiot,” she stated. “I like cooking, I simply do not know methods to do it on a regular basis.”

Her go-to recipe? “I make a killer PB&J,” she stated, laughing.

Gomez realized to make use of a moist towel to regulate the form and place on the plate of a basic French omelette.

“I’ve by no means cared extra about presentation than I do now,” she stated.

Cooking at dwelling has skyrocketed throughout the international pandemic, with individuals utilizing it to alleviate boredom and nervousness.

“It’s not straightforward for anybody to be strolling via what we’re strolling via. It’s affecting individuals, particularly with psychological well being,” Gomez stated. “It’s simply complicated. It was arduous, however I attempted to seek out what I wanted to get me via it. I’ve nice associates, I see a therapist. Just attempt to maintain my thoughts optimistic. I’ve realized extra about my nation than I ever have from faculty or something.”

Each episode highlights a food-related charity and invitations viewers to comply with alongside at dwelling with lists of elements and instruments wanted.

“You do not need to be an ideal cook dinner to take pleasure in this present,” co-executive producer Aaron Saidman stated.

Since filming ended, Gomez stated she’s made the chocolate chip cookies and French omelette once more.

“I did not burn my home down,” she stated.