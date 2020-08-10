Selena Gomez’s vegan magnificence model to launch in Sephora on September 3

Selena Gomez has assured her magnificence model merchandise will probably be fully ‘vegan, cruelty-free’

Celebrity singer Selena Gomez has lastly introduced the launch of her vegan cosmetics model Rare Beauty, which in her personal phrases is about “being who you are.”

</p><div style="text-align:center;margin:0px;padding:0px;"><img width="100%" alt="purple-rose" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://matzavreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Selena-Gomezs-vegan-beauty-brand-to-launch-in-Sephora-on.gif"/><noscript><img width="100%" alt="purple-rose" src="https://matzavreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Selena-Gomezs-vegan-beauty-brand-to-launch-in-Sephora-on.gif"/></noscript><noscript><img src="https://matzavreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Selena-Gomezs-vegan-beauty-brand-to-launch-in-Sephora-on.gif" width="100%" alt="purple-rose"/></noscript></div><p>

Her “100 percent vegan and cruelty-free” make-up line which was resulting from launch in summer season 2020, will now be unveiled on September 3, 2020 at Sephora and on RareBeauty.com

‘So much fun’

Taking to Instagram to announce the information to her 186 million followers, she wrote: “I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com.

“I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Rare Beauty

Gomez had earlier confirmed that the road can have basis, concealer, lipstick, and eyeshadow.

In one Instagram submit, Gomez confirmed off the road’s lipstick and eyeshadow colours.

The Rare Beauty band, which has already garnered a following of 1.Three million has additionally dedicated to elevating $100 million over the subsequent 10 years to “help increase access to mental health resources” by launching its Rare Impact Fund.

Vegan magnificence strains

Gomez is among the many celebrities to hitch the wonder world. Last month, Celebrity singer-songwriter Rihanna unveiled a brand new solely vegan unisex skincare vary underneath her Fenty model to embody her private skincare journey, her globe-trotting life-style and her aim to offer straightforward options for all pores and skin varieties and tones.

Named ‘start’rs’, the gathering incorporates a cleanser, toner-serum, and SPF 30 moisturizer.

</p><div style="text-align:center;margin:0px;padding:0px;"><img width="100%" alt="purple-rose" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://matzavreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Selena-Gomezs-vegan-beauty-brand-to-launch-in-Sephora-on.gif"/><noscript><img width="100%" alt="purple-rose" src="https://matzavreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Selena-Gomezs-vegan-beauty-brand-to-launch-in-Sephora-on.gif"/></noscript><noscript><img src="https://matzavreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Selena-Gomezs-vegan-beauty-brand-to-launch-in-Sephora-on.gif" width="100%" alt="purple-rose"/></noscript></div><p>

Earlier this month, TikTok star Addison Rae introduced the launch of her new clear magnificence line that “promises to redefine beauty norms by instilling confidence, self-love and self-expression.”

The ITEM Beauty vary options six cruelty-free, vegan-friendly necessities together with: Lash Snack lengthening mascara, Lid Glaze hydrating jelly eyeshadow, Powder Hour brightening powder, Cheek Money bronzer duo, Lip Quip lip oil and Brow Chow forehead definer.

Share this story to let others know of the brand new vegan magnificence line from Selena Gomez