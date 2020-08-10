Shia LaBeouf is reportedly Marvel’s subsequent Iceman

Shia LaBeouf appears to be staging a reasonably large comeback. After a two-year hiatus, the actor shot to vital acclaim with two 2019 motion pictures, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy, and now Marvel is supposedly scorching to work with him in a cool new position.

According to We Got This Covered (the identical website that accurately first reported a She-Hulk present at Disney Plus and a live-action Robin Hood remake at Disney), Marvel is hoping to land LaBeouf to play Iceman of their new X-Men reboot. Previously, MCU was supposedly contemplating LaBeouf to breathe life into Moon Knight (a wealthy vigilante character much like Batman), and whereas the location reviews that LaBeouf remains to be within the working for that position, the powers-that-be are supposedly extra involved in his tackle the X-Men character. And, contemplating LaBeouf’s earlier criticism with doing big-budget studio movies, this could possibly be a pleasant means for him to ease again into issues with out having the strain as a lead.

LaBeouf actually has the action-film roles down pat. The 34-year-old has executed all the things from I, Robot and Constantine to Indiana Jones and Transformers. However, he’s additionally publicly battled psychological well being and habit points, a interval of his life that he partly captured in his semi-autobiographical movie Honey Boy, which he wrote whereas in a rehabilitation centre. (LaBeouf performed his father within the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival entry).

“I don’t think there was any acting going on,” LaBeouf beforehand advised The Hollywood Reporter of his gigs with administrators Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay. “This was, like, personality. There was no acting going on for the huge front half of my career. This was all just my personality exhibited on a camera. It’s the ordinary kid in the extraordinary situation over and over and over again. And that’s actually what I was — I was an ordinary kid, for real, in an extraordinary situation, for real.”

Since Honey Boy’s launch, LaBeouf has additionally signed on to star within the 2020 flick Pieces of a Woman and the upcoming challenge Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine. The actor additionally went all-in whereas committing to the position of “Creeper” within the August 7 launch of David Ayer’s The Tax Collector, a movie for which he tattooed his complete chest. Meanwhile, that film has drawn criticism and controversy for the way in which through which LaBeouf’s character appears and talks. “Shia is playing a whiteboy who grew up in the hood,” Ayer revealed on Twitter earlier this summer time. “This is a Jewish dude playing a white character. Also the only white character in the movie.”

As for Iceman, the character has been performed by some notable individuals earlier than—together with Canadian Shawn Ashmore, who fronted him in most of the huge display choices and voiced him in The Super Hero Squad Show. The character is likely one of the founding members of the X-Men and has the power to freeze water vapour. That not solely permits him to freeze objects round him however he can even flip his physique into ice. In the comedian books, he’s additionally one of many extra outstanding homosexual characters.

On the Marvel aspect of this potential casting, it’s price noting that MCU really has much more using on the upcoming X-Men revival than you’d suppose. Back within the 1990s, Marvel bought off the rights to the characters as a way to keep away from chapter, however now that Disney purchased 20th Century Fox for a whopping $71.three billion US, MCU lastly has the prospect to make the films by itself phrases. That has some followers believing that with the studio and actor each trying to reinvent themselves, this could possibly be a match made in heaven.