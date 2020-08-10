Simon Cowell trolled after breaking his again in accident

Simon Cowell has been cruelly mocked after he broke his again in a freak electrical bicycle accident.

The music mogul, 60, has fallen sufferer to a few of boy band One Direction’s followers.

They aired their grievances towards Simon, whose former report label used to handle the group, on Twitter with some even calling his surprising accident ‘karma’.

Simon left his as soon as totally owned label Syco final month.

One Direction followers mocked Simon Cowell after his bike accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The information got here simply days after former One Directions singer Louis Tomlinson additionally parted methods with the label.

He was the one one to stay with the label after bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik every left at earlier dates.

Fellow X Factor band Little Mix additionally parted with the label in 2018.

Rumours have swirled for years that Simon and One Direction members didn’t get alongside.

And now many loyal followers are mocking his bike accident on-line.

One person tweeted: “Simon fell from an electric bike 28 days after Louis left Syco hahahaaha tell me that 28 is not a lucky number #louistomlinson #SimonCowell.”

Simon along with his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another person shared: News: “Simon Cowell broke his back testing an electric bike. Me: @onedirection the job is done. Well done, people! #karma #simoncowell.”

And a 3rd argued: “Now Simon Cowell will know how One Direction felt having to carry the music industry on their backs.”

Yet one other chimed in with: “Simon Cowell breaking his back is karma for how he treated Little Mix and One Direction.”

However, not everybody was on their facet.

Several got here out to defend Simon.

One person tweeted: “I can’t imagine persons are comfortable concerning the reality Simon Cowell has damaged his again. Bet the identical folks write their ‘be kind’ statuses too.

“Absolutely ridiculous #SimonCowell hope he recovers soon, don’t think people realise how old he is!”

Simon introduced his departure from Syco final month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And one other appalled person shared: “If you don’t need to lose any extra religion in humanity, don’t learn why Simon Cowell is trending.

“The one direction sociopaths are celebrating him breaking his back because he made their band rich and famous???”

Simon has damaged his silence relating to his biking accident.

The media mogul says he broke a part of his again after testing out his new electrical bike.

Sharing throughout his official social media channels, he penned: “Some good recommendation…

“If you purchase an electrical path bike, learn the guide earlier than you trip it for the primary time.

“I’ve damaged a part of my again. Thank you to everybody on your form messages.

“And an enormous thanks to all of the nurses and docs. Some of the nicest folks I’ve ever met.

“Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

