Spider-Man star Tom Holland shares uncommon image of girlfriend

Marvel favorite Tom Holland has posted a uncommon photograph of his girlfriend Nadia Parkes on Instagram.

The image was shared yesterday (August 9) and options the Doctor Who actress on a sunny golf course, with Tom cheekily captioning it: “How gorgeous…. are these golf golf equipment.”

And it did not take lengthy for the actor’s military of followers to react to the put up, because it’s already gained greater than 3.5 million likes on the time of writing.

“Great caddy you bought your self there too,” identified one in every of his followers, whereas Tom’s Spider-Man: Far from Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal added: “Love golf. Great recreation [heart emoji].”

When he is not out on the inexperienced, the 24-year-old actor is at the moment busy engaged on the long-delayed Uncharted movie alongside Mark Wahlberg.

He’s onboard as a younger model of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, and beforehand promised that the online game adaptation can be totally different to these audiences are used to.

“I’ve been approached with totally different variations of this story and have all the time been not that curious about it as a result of I did not actually need to hint the sport,” he defined.

“I did not actually really feel prefer it was in any respect worthy of constructing a online game adaptation, if we’re simply gonna copy what the sport is and simply serve folks a lesser expertise than what they’ve skilled in such an unbelievable approach.

“If Naughty Dog so selected to make one other Uncharted recreation that includes Nate and Sully… this film’s story might be the story that they might need to inform.”

Uncharted is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 16, 2021.



Dan Seddon

Dan Seddon is a contract information author at Digital Spy.

