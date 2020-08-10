Taika Waititi Is Returning to Direct Thor 4, And More Movie News

This week’s early Ketchup (as a result of Comic-Con) brings you one other 10 headlines from the world of movie improvement information (the tales about what motion pictures Hollywood is engaged on for you subsequent), overlaying up-and-coming titles like Barbie, James Bond 25, The Little Mermaid, and Space Invaders.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

TAIKA WAITITI RETURNING TO DIRECT THOR 4

(Photo by Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios) Before this week, Marvel Studios had established that the MCU solo motion pictures max out as trilogies, as Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor all had been featured in simply three solo motion pictures apiece. Avengers: Endgame marked an finish for Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.’s runs, however there hasn’t been any suggestion that Chris Hemsworth was accomplished fairly but as Thor, which appeared to be confirmed this week with the information that the God of Thunder might be first MCU character to obtain a 4th solo movie. Taika Waititi, who directed the house opera journey Thor: Ragnarok (Certified Fresh at 93%) has been employed to put in writing and direct Thor 4. Waititi had been anticipated to direct the long-delayed dwell motion Akira (for launch on May 21, 2021) subsequent, however Warner Bros. has put Akira on maintain “indefinitely” once more. Taika Waititi’s subsequent movie might be this 12 months’s Jojo Rabbit (10/18/2019), wherein he performs a younger boy’s imaginary good friend, Adolph Hitler (sure, actually).

Fresh Developments

1. CAPTAIN MARVEL CO-STAR MAY BE THE NEW 007 IN BOND 25

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel) The upcoming Bond 25 is anticipated to be Daniel Craig’s remaining movie because the sixth actor to painting Eon’s 007, and over the 50+ years of the James Bond franchise, we’ve gotten extraordinarily used to equating his title with the well-known name signal. This week, although, the world realized that won’t essentially be the case. British actress Lashana Lynch, who co-starred earlier this 12 months in Captain Marvel, has reportedly joined Bond 25 as each the primary feminine the primary particular person of coloration to undertake the 007 codename. According to an unnamed supply, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who’s black, lovely and a girl,” following James Bond’s retirement in Jamaica. Bond 25 will characteristic a number of returning solid members, together with Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and because the villain Blofeld, Christoph Waltz, however the information of Lynch’s potential position within the story caught fireplace throughout the web. Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek may also be becoming a member of the franchise as a brand new villain when Bond 25 is launched subsequent 12 months on April 8, 2020.

2. LADY BIRD DIRECTOR GRETA GERWIG TAPPED FOR BARBIE MOVIE

(Photo by Jason Smith/Everett Collection)

The toy firm Mattel has been making an attempt to get a dwell motion Barbie film going for a number of years now, together with an effort at Sony that nearly featured first Amy Schumer, after which Anne Hathaway. The Barbie film ultimately moved to Warner Bros. late final 12 months, at which level their “Harley Quinn” actress Margot Robbie additionally began talks to star within the movie. At first, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had additionally been in talks to helm Barbie, however this week, Warner Bros. as a substitute employed Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Certified Fresh at 99%), who may also adapt the screenplay with Lady Bird co-writer Noah Baumbach. The premise isn’t identified but, nevertheless it’s anticipated that it’ll not be something just like the story it will have been with Schumer or Hathaway. Warner Bros. had beforehand scheduled Barbie for May 8, 2020, however this information might imply will probably be delayed.

3. EMMA STONE AND BRAD PITT MAY CO-STAR IN DAMIEN CHAZELLE’S BABYLON

(Photo by Jef Hernandez, Gregorio Binuya/Everett Collection)

We’re now lower than two weeks from the discharge of Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie as director, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is his tribute to the Los Angeles of the 1960s. Tarantino shouldn’t be the one director revisiting the Hollywood of the previous, although, as La La Land director Damien Chazelle is making ready for his subsequent movie, Babylon, which might be set within the silent period of the 1920s. Emma Stone is now in talks to reunite with Chazelle on Babylon, which could begin filming earlier than her starring position in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella (12/23/2020). In a transfer that might actually tie Babylon to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt can also be reportedly “circling” the movie. Babylon will reportedly be an R-rated film within the three hour vary with a price range of between $80 million and $100 million, with Lionsgate and Paramount among the many studios vying to distribute.

4. POP SINGER HARRY STYLES MAY JOIN DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID AS PRINCE ERIC

(Photo by Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

In just some weeks, we’ve gone from not realizing when Walt Disney Pictures would possibly ever remake The Little Mermaid to having nearly each main position solid (just about everybody however King Triton and Sebastian the singing crab). All in the identical week, truly, Disney began negotiating with Melissa McCarthy (because the octopus sea witch Ursula), Awkwafina (as Scuttle the seagull), Room star Jacob Tremblay (as Flounder the fish), and Halle Bailey because the title character of Ariel. We can even now report that Disney is in early talks with One Direction pop singer Harry Styles to star because the movie’s romantic male lead, Prince Eric. The dwell motion remake of The Little Mermaid might be directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns).

5. BAZ LUHRMANN FINDS HIS ELVIS

(Photo by Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

Following the staggering success of Bohemian Rhapsody and the “pretty good” numbers for Elton John’s Rocketman, the musical biopic has come again in an enormous method. There are a number of related initiatives now within the works, together with biopics for Boy George and Aretha Franklin (with Jennifer Hudson hooked up), and a Mamma Mia! model jukebox musical that includes the music of Prince. Right up there with The Beatles, one of many greatest stars by no means to obtain an enormous price range Hollywood biopic is the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley, however that’s precisely what Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann is on the point of work on subsequent. In the identical week because the Little Mermaid casting information earlier this month, we additionally realized in regards to the numerous contenders to play Elvis (together with Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Miles Teller, and One Direction’s Harry Styles, who will apparently co-star in The Little Mermaid as a substitute.) Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis might be Austin Butler of MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles, with Tom Hanks already hooked up to co-star as Colonel Tom Parker.

6. GIRLS TRIP DIRECTOR TAKING OVER SPACE JAM 2

(Photo by Michael Gibson/©Universal Pictures)

Until this week, Space Jam 2 was to have marked the large price range studio debut of director Terence Nance, whose first movie was the 2013 impartial drama An Oversimplification of Her Beauty. Citing “differing visions,” Warner Bros. and producer and star LeBron James have now employed director Malcolm D. Lee to direct Space Jam 2. Although his most up-to-date movie, Night School, acquired a Rotten Tomatometer rating at 27%, Lee’s two prior movies each acquired Certified Fresh scores: Barbershop: The Next Cut at 90% and Girls Trip at 91%. We don’t but know which NBA stars might be becoming a member of LeBron but, however Don Cheadle signed on final week. Warner Bros. has scheduled Space Jam 2 for July 16, 2021, which is the week after Indiana Jones 5, and the week earlier than Mission: Impossible 7.

7. FIRST TEASER TRAILER REVEALS WHAT THE HUNT IS ABOUT (SPOILER: IT’S ABOUT A HUNT)

(Photo by Universal Pictures)

There was as soon as a time when folks typically didn’t know {that a} film even existed, a lot much less what the movie was about, earlier than the primary trailer got here out. These days, nonetheless, mainstream cinema is dominated by sequels, remakes, and diversifications of comics and video video games, the information of which break months or years forward of time (for instance: this column). In that local weather, then, it’s quite refreshing when we now have a film like The Hunt (9/27/2019), which was simply described as a “political thriller” till the teaser trailer was launched this week. As it seems, the title was fairly literal, because the film now seems to be almost a remake of the traditional story and movie, The Most Dangerous Game, as twelve strangers discover themselves being hunted by the uber-wealthy on a personal property.

Rotten Idea

2. ARCADE CLASSIC SPACE INVADERS GETTING AN ADAPTATION

(Photo by Producers Distribution Agency/Courtesy Everett Collection)

This 12 months’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu made Tomatometer historical past with the primary Fresh ranking (at 67%) ever for a mainstream online game film. While it’s nice that this long-standing Rotten report was damaged, it’s solely a mere step in the fitting course for the style; “video game movies” nonetheless pattern in the direction of Rotten, although we proceed to hope that can change sometime. One of the oldest online game franchises is Space Invaders, which celebrated its 40th anniversary final 12 months in 2018, Warner Bros. has been creating a Space Invaders film for a number of years now. This week, the Space Invaders film moved ahead with the hiring of screenwriter Greg Russo, who can also be engaged on one other online game film, the Mortal Kombat reboot (3/5/2021). Good luck, Greg!

1. STRANGER THINGS‘ BILLY REVEALS POWER RANGERS TO BE REBOOTED YET AGAIN

(Photo by © Lionsgate)

Ostensibly, one of the reasons a movie might cast several young up-and-comers is that if there are ever sequels, the franchise might benefit from getting in early on the careers of promising young stars. For example, just two years after the 2017 Power Rangers reboot, its cast seems to be in a pretty great place, as the Pink Ranger was played by Naomi Scott (Jasmine from Aladdin), and the Red Ranger was played by Dacre Montgomery (Billy from Stranger Things). (And that’s with out mentioning Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, or Barry star Bill Hader because the voice of Alpha 5.) So, it was a loopy headscratcher this week when Dacre Montgomery revealed that Power Rangers is being rebooted as soon as once more, with one other utterly new solid. Although it’s true that the 2017 reboot acquired a Rotten rating at 50%, that was truly a step up from the older movies, like the primary film in 1995, which was Rotten at 37%.

Like this? Subscribe to our e-newsletter and get extra options, information, and guides in your inbox each week.