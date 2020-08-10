Taylor Swift, No. 1 Again, Is Last to Benefit From an Obscure Chart Rule

Taylor Swift, who holds the No. 1 album for a second time with “Folklore,” could also be one of many final stars to profit from Billboard’s so-called bundling rule, which lets artists promote albums with merchandise or live performance tickets. Long criticized for distorting the charts, that guideline is about to be curtailed in October.

But Swift can be the final to achieve a bonus from a lesser-known chart rule, one that may be a little bit of a brain-twister: the bundling of a bodily album with a digital one.

Billboard has lengthy tried to reconcile the delays that may occur when a fan orders a bodily copy of an album, like a vinyl LP, from an artist’s web site. With launch cycles shifting sooner than ever today, data and CDs are generally not able to ship when a brand new title begins streaming; within the case of vinyl, backlogs of weeks and even months are widespread. So artists usually mix the sale of a bodily album and a digital model, and ship followers the digital one whereas they wait.

Until not too long ago, Billboard and Nielsen Music, which provides the journal’s information, have counted the primary model despatched to followers. For an album like “Folklore,” with CDs and LPs not out there immediately, that meant the digital copy.