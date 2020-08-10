Taylor Swift Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Song “Betty”

There’s been an excessive amount of hypothesis surrounding Taylor Swift’s track “betty” from her eighth studio album, folklore. Some followers have been quickly fixated on the singer-songwriter’s trace of a secret “teenage love triangle” woven all through the album, whereas others have been fast to theorize that she primarily based the three named characters — Betty, James, and Inez — off of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s youngsters.

Fortunately, Taylor is now shedding some gentle on the mysterious track (which has additionally been the topic of some hilarious TikTok movies, I would add).

In a rustic radio interview on Thursday, August 6, Taylor dug into the ill-fated romance between Betty and James. “[James] has lost the love of his life basically and doesn’t understand how to get it back,” she mentioned, per Billboard. “I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time. Everybody makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes and this is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy.”

Taylor went on to emphasise the magic of telling varied tales by way of music — one thing that she does all through the whole thing of folklore. “I’ve always loved that in music you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspectives,” she added. “So that’s what I did on this one.”

As for the characters’ names, Taylor confirmed some theories there, too. “I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids… and I hope you like it!” (We do Taylor, we do!)

While Taylor didn’t specify which pals’ children have been the inspiration, followers stay satisfied that Blake and Ryan’s youngsters — together with their youngest daughter, whose identify has but to be publicly revealed — are the muses in query. It could or not be true, however one factor is for certain: Blake loves folklore simply as a lot as Swifties do. In an Instagram Story publish final month, the actor praised her shut good friend’s new album. “Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album?” Blake quipped, including: “Like you, folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: LOVE.” TBQH, we could not have mentioned it higher ourselves.

